Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We hope that everyone had a blessed week. We have enjoyed some of the warm weather this week. We have been very busy. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “In Spirit and In Truth.” Monday afternoon, we had our Dr. Martin Luther King Jr activity. We learned facts, discussed the I Have A Dream speech, and reflected on the days of his life.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, the weather was so nice outside, we got to sit out on the patio and enjoy a breeze while reminiscing. This was much needed.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “The Importance of Generosity.” Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed short stories with Amanda. This is always a fun activity. Thursday morning, we played a fun and competitive game of quarter tic tac toe. Residents couldn’t wait to head to the vending machines with their prizes. Thursday afternoon, we had a laid-back afternoon with a movie and popcorn. We love movie days.
Friday was manicure day. While the women lined up to get pampered in the sunroom, the men enjoyed socializing with one another. Our ladies spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, residents occupied themselves with activities from the activity cart while others took a nap.
Saturday morning, we had a fun time noodling around. This is one of our favorite activities and a great way to exercise while listening to our favorite songs. Later that afternoon, while some residents rested, other residents played games in the sunroom. Our sunroom is set up with games such as checkers, tic tac toe, rook, and a puzzle table. Many residents utilize the sunroom in their spare time.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We were excited for him to join us again. Sunday afternoon, everyone relaxed, and some enjoyed time with friends and family.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Please give us a call at (662) 489-1189 ext 247 to be added to our calendar. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.