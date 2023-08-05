Recently I had the privilege of going to the woods of Camp Armstrong with an army of little children to play and learn about Daniel’s stance for God in Babylon.
The day before we left I discovered some frog eggs in my pool. I got all excited and decided to take them with me to camp so the children could see them hatch out. I also had some tadpoles from earlier hatchings. So in one container I had the frog eggs, the other container held my little tadpoles and I got a little glass jar and put a bigger tadpole in it that was already transitioning to a frog. I decided I’d also carry this little plastic container I had to transfer said transitioning tadpole into so the children could watch the legs grow.
At camp I set up the nature things on one of the picnic tables under the pavilion where the kids eat. I knew as they came and went they could observe them. Almost immediately after getting there the children began to notice all these tiny frogs hopping around Camp Armstrong and they wanted a place to keep them, so instead of putting the little bullfrog tadpole in the square box I set it up for tiny frogs. I collected some moss and put it in the bottom of the little container and told the children to put the little frogs there.
Over the next two days frogs kept pouring into the little box with the help of little hands. One day little Joel came through with a frog in both hands and informed me that he had some frogs for the offering box. I giggled. I’m sure that would not go over well in some church circles to have a frog offering box on Sunday morning. But we were at camp so it was okay.
With all the little frogs hopping around everywhere I told the adults we were studying the wrong lesson. Perhaps the children of Israel preparing to leave Egypt would have been more appropriate; there were certainly plenty of frogs around to use for illustrating it.
And I never dreamed that some little girl would come running up to me giggling and confessing to kissing a frog. In fact the next day she wanted me to witness her friend doing such a deed. I allowed as to how I needed to get my phone, and they were both adamant that no pictures were to be taken. So there’s no photo proof but I did witness the second kissing.
What I love most about this camp is our kids just have the best time getting out and playing with one another, learning each other and enjoying the outdoors. They were not staring at phones or trying to out do each other in a computer game.
My Jon’s truck looked like a red Noah’s Ark every time he headed to the lake. Kids climbed in the back end, the back and front seat. They were all ready to go play by the water.
In fact the first day two first time campers decided they didn’t really want to go to the lake with Mr. Jon at 6 a.m. I told one little boy it would be two hours until breakfast. I overheard him talking to his buddy “Isn’t this crazy? We are up this early. It will be twooo hours until breakfast.”
One time a little girl brought back a few fish from her excursion to the lake and we put them in with the little eggs that were hatching. So we had tiny fish, tiny tadpoles and plenty of frogs in the offering box to enjoy.
Coupled with this we had five lessons on the life of Daniel as related by Landon Lowry who was Alaphaz the king’s servant and Jon Lee who was Daniel.
The children learned points such as When things change, God is with you through the fact that Daniel was captured and taken to Babylon. He was able to keep the diet of food that God wanted him to eat because he humbly asked that he be tested to see if he wasn’t healthier than those who were on the kings diet.
Then they learned when you need help God is with you. King Nebuchadnezzer was going to kill all the wise men because no one could tell him what his dream was nor the meaning. God revealed to Daniel what this pagan king had dreamed and what the meaning of it was.
The third lesson was of Daniel’s three friends Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego who were thrown into the fiery furnace because they refused to bow down to the kings statue and honored the one true God. The children learned through this that when you are afraid, God is with you.
Their next lesson saw Daniel headed to the lions den because he prayed three times a day like he had always done from a child. He didn’t stop this practice when he was carried to this strange land some 60 years earlier. And the children learned that when you are lonely, God is with you.
The last lesson saw Daniel saved from the lions den because God shut the mouth of the lions and the children learned when you are thankful, God is with you.
The lesson time was re-inforced with game time. The kids had fun running and throwing and building and trying to outdo each other.
Singing was also a fun way to learn how much God would be with them and love them through any situation.
And the ladies in the kitchen somehow kept us all fed and happy with delicious meals and snacks.
All too soon Wednesday morning got here and we had to pack up and get back home.
Before we left, though we turned all the frogs loose from their offering box. I told the children they had been in Babylon long enough and they needed to get back home.
