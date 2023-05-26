The Pontotoc Farmers Market is back in full swing, and May is National Salad Month. This makes for a perfect time to check out the local fresh produce available every Saturday morning from 7:00 a.m. until sellout. The Pontotoc Farmers Market, thanks to dedicated local volunteers, has grown to become one of the best farmers markets in the area. The market is located one block west of downtown at 25 West Jefferson Street and features all locally grown produce, baked goods, cottage foods, flowers, eggs, plants, herbs, and handcrafted items. The market also features live music and yoga.

