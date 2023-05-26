The Pontotoc Farmers Market is back in full swing, and May is National Salad Month. This makes for a perfect time to check out the local fresh produce available every Saturday morning from 7:00 a.m. until sellout. The Pontotoc Farmers Market, thanks to dedicated local volunteers, has grown to become one of the best farmers markets in the area. The market is located one block west of downtown at 25 West Jefferson Street and features all locally grown produce, baked goods, cottage foods, flowers, eggs, plants, herbs, and handcrafted items. The market also features live music and yoga.
When we think of salad, we typically think of a traditional side salad with iceberg lettuce. However, there are so many more options for salad greens, including spinach, kale, red leaf lettuce, Romaine lettuce, and more. Salads are an excellent way to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into your diet. Include some of your favorite vegetables for added nutrition and extra crunch such as cucumber, tomato, carrot, and radish. Fruits add natural sweetness as well as additional nutrients and fiber. Try sliced strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, or blueberries. Salads are also very versatile — they can be a side dish, or they can be made into a meal with the addition of heartier protein ingredients such as eggs, chickpeas, ham, or chicken. And salads are not just for lunch or supper. Salads with boiled or fried eggs are great for breakfast. Consider this breakfast salad recipe from the Produce for Better Health Foundation.
Cabbage & Fennel Garden Breakfast Bowl
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons oil
1 cup fresh fennel, thinly chopped
2 cups red cabbage, thinly chopped
1 red bell pepper, seeded and sliced thin
¼ cup shredded carrots
Pinch of sea salt to taste
Fresh cracked black pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
¼ teaspoon paprika
2 eggs, sunny side up (optional)
1 cup fresh arugula or other greens
Directions:
Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in large sauté pan on medium high. Add sliced fennel and sauté until slightly softened for about 2 minutes.
Mix in red cabbage, red pepper and carrots and sauté for an additional 3 minutes.
Season cabbage with sea salt, black pepper, cayenne and paprika.
Place cabbage over fresh greens in a favorite bowl and add two cooked eggs on top to serve.