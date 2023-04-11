North Mississippi Teen Summit
Mississippi State University (MSU), in cooperation with United Healthcare, is offering a teen summit on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The name of the event is Promoting Healthy Living Through Community Connections Summit. Organizers for the event hope to inspire and engage youth to be better citizens and role models. The Summit is free and is open to youth ages 14 to 18 who live in North Mississippi. The Summit will include experts in various tracts in nutrition, health promotion, physical fitness, mental health, as well as civic and community engagement. Each tract will be interactive and relevant to teen health and well-being. There will also be adult workshops for adults and parents attending the Summit with students. The adult workshops will consist of interactive and fun information related to nutrition, health, and well-being of teens.
The Summit will be held at The Mill Conference Center located at 600 Russell Street in Starkville, Mississippi. Although there is no cost for youth or adults to attend, participants must register in advance online through the MSU Extension web page. The deadline to register for the event is April 10, 2023. For questions or for help with registration, please contact the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 662-489-3910.
ServSafe Class for Managers Set for May 16, 2023
A ServSafe Manager Certification Course will be taught face-to-face at the Pontotoc County Extension Office on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Ensley Howell will be the instructor for the class. As part of the class, participants will complete the ServSafe examination required to receive the ServSafe certification. The class will begin at 8:00 a.m. and conclude at 5:00 p.m.
The ServSafe Program was developed by the National Restaurant Association and reflects food safety best practices based on current science and the FDA Food Code. The ServSafe credential is accepted in all 50 states and is good for all food service, restaurant, and childcare applications. To register for this class, go to the MSU Extension web site at extension.msstate.edu and enter ServSafe in the search bar to locate the registration link for the Pontotoc County class. The cost of the class, book, and answer sheet is $150.00. The cost for the class and answer sheet only, if you already own a book, is $110.00. For help with registration, call the Extension Office at 662-489-3910. The deadline to register is April 28, 2023.
