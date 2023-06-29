July freedom celebration will be this coming Saturday, July 1, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Thaxton Community Park. The celebration will begin with a parade starting at 5:30 p.m. Line up will be at 5 p.m. on Hunter Road.
Make plans to place an entry in the parade which can include golf cart, 4-wheelers, motorcycles, antique cars, tractors or decorate your individual vehicle and be at the line up by 5 p.m. The contact person regarding the parade is Rhonda Kenney at 662-419-3668. Activities at the park will consist of free food, music, bounce houses. Fireworks will begin at dark. Bring your lawn chairs and or blankets for seating. These activities are sponsored by the Thaxton Baptist Church and the town of that on. Make your plans to come out and enjoy the evening celebration.
Several projects have been on going at the park. The wooden picnic tables and benches have been replaced with new metal blue picnic tables and benches. The old sidewalk has been replaced with a new one starting at the west entrance of the park building by the handicap ramp. A concrete pad has been placed there to make it more convenient and accessible for those in wheelchairs.
From that point the walk way continues along the west side of the gym and in front of the gym to the water tower. Concrete walk way and pad was also installed around the storm shelters making it safer for residents during bad weather. The flower bed in front of the town of Thaxton sign has been replaced with a concrete pad and plans are to add concrete flower pots.
I would like to express appreciation to Lesa Gooch and her youth group from Thaxton Community Church for their help in placing flags on veteran’s graves in the Thaxton Cemetery for the Memorial Day holiday. We also leave the flags in place for Flag Day, which was June 14 and the fourth of July. Also a wreath was placed at the veterans walls.
Also appreciation to the Woodmen of the world Ecru chapter for donating a new flag for the Thaxton Cemetery. A short presentation was held at the cemetery the same time as placing flags on the veterans graves. The flag presentation was given by Danny and Michelle McGee as well as Mr. Tommy White to the Thaxton Cemetery committee members Zane Moody, Wells and Dianne Russell and Sammie Jaggers. Committee members not able to attend were Jeffrey Coleman and Jeff Gooch.
The Thaxton Volunteer Fire Department expresses their appreciation to all the residents of our community and surrounding area for the good turn out for the benefit supper on Saturday, June w3r. There was a good attendance and donations. Those donations will be used for equipment and needed items for the fire department. If you did bot make the benefit and would like to make adoration to the fire department you may do so by mailing the donation to Thaxton Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 44; or to the Town of Thaxton, P.O. Box 56, Thaxton, MS 38871.
There are several bricks for the veterans wall in the process of being cpokmeted. However they work in the bricks in their spare time between design and tombstone work. We have nine at the monument place and 12 completed and in storage. Therefore, it will probably be late summer or early fall before the bricks will be added to the veterans wall. The price of each brick has gone up to $55.00.
It is not too early to be making plans for the Thaxton School reunion the first Saturday in October which is October 7. The Christmas parade will be Friday, December 1, 2023.
Have a safe July 4!!!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.