Emily Clowers was among the graduates from ICC with an Associates Degree in Beneral Studies on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Laney Kate flowers made the Varsity Volleyball team at North Pontotoc High School for the 2023-2024 school year. She will be a junior next year.
Maly Mae Fiets will be on the Itawamba Community College Indian Delegation again for the 2023-2024 school year. The Indian Delegation is a student recruiting ream organized as ambassadors for ICC. She has also been chosen to join Phi-Theta-Kappa Honor Society.
Thaxton High School Class of 1963 celebrated its sixtieth anniversary Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the home of Mary Frances Sneed Stepp. The attending were Jimmy Bevill (Rita), William Lee Bramlett (Sara), Beatrice (Davidson) Wilson (Delaine), Jo Ann (Glasgow) Roach (Danny), Carolyn (Matkins) Nichols (Tommy), Elaine (Gates) Fleming, Mike Coward, Dorman Matkins, Eddie Mills, Leighton Hudson. Classmates and spouses enjoyed a day of reminiscing, catching up and food catered by McGlown’s BBQ. Classmates not able to attend were Peggy (Carwile) Burgess, Brenda (Dillard) Roye, Begte Jo (Franks) Aldridge and Shirley (Huges) Mounce. We are saddened by the loss of two classmates who passed away since ou fiftieth anniversary celebration: Billy Flanagin and Pegie (Snider) McGregor.
We have started maintenance (mowing, weed eating, clean-up) at the cemetery. If you have not made your donation this year, now is a good time to do so for upkeep. We will be putting out flags in the cemetery for Memorial Day on May 24.
We are planning on getting flowers out and bows up downtown before Memorial Day weekend.
