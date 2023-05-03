This is the first news I have submitted in awhile. However, most people use facebook or a text message and don't submit anything for the news column. I just have to go on my own and come up with something.
This morning will start out with an article on the cemetery. WE are late in gettin it mowed because there has bene so much rain and wind that hit has been too wet to mow. Nathan has started to do clean up by removing old flowers and trinkets and such. Due to the high wind a lot of the flowers have blown off of the graves and Nathan doesn't know where to place them so most of them are thrown away. When you place your flowers if you will get a black sharpie pen and write your name on the wreath, he can place the flowers back on the right grave. This is just a suggestion. We will be putting out flags for Memorial Day in a bout two weeks. We are also getting a new American flag for the cemetery.
We have 15 bricks to be added to the Veterans wall monument. We should be able to get those added by the end of May. Those to be added include: S/Sgt John R. Conlee, Army/Air Force; Cpl. Rufus M. Conlee, Army; Lt. Gene P. Conlee, Army; Pvt. Travis Wilson, Army; SP-4 Dee Wilson, Army; Sp-5 Ralph Wilson, Army; Pvt.-MD James Caleb Wilson, Army; (1918-1919) SFCE Clay Dean Wilson, Navy; Cpl. Rastus 'Ike' Wilson, Army; Sgt. John C. Wilson, Army; Pvt. John Wesley Grisham, Army (1862-1863); Pfc. Reuben Self, Army; Major James F. Hobson, Air Force; Pfc. Thomas Kidd Jr., Marines; Spc-E4 Johnny Kidd, Army. We are still taking orders for bricks. The price has gone up to $35 each. We need your name, rank, branch of service, yeas served. Mail to Town of Thaxton, P.O. Box 56, Thaxton, MS 38871.
Recently William Lee and Sara Bramlett enjoyed the generous hospitality of Lonnie Bramlett, Jr. at his home in Orland Park, Illinois. They joined nearly 400 family and friends to celebrate JR's eightieth birthday at Horsedhowe Casino venue in Hammond, Indiana. Guests were treated to a delicious buffet dinner and birthday cake. The evening's entertainment was provided by an excellent Elvis impersonator Moses snow of Dallas Texas and the Blackwood Brothers.
At the annual Thaxton School reunion held last October, Jr. informed the classmates that he had written a book and was hoping it would be published in time for the reunion, however it was ready. The printing ws completed in early 2023. I received a complimentary copy of the book, "That's Gonna Catch Fire, the Autobiography of lonnie "JR" Bramlett, Jr." It is paperback and contains about 100 pages. It tells of his growing up in Pontotoc Couty and his family as well as the different jobs he has worked and businesses he has owned and his present business Airline Towing. They are short stories and pictures condensed into this one book. If you wonder about the title, when you read it you will understand how this title came to be. I read the book and enjoyed it. Good job on his first book. Ms. Faust would be proud!
Editor's note: The work that Sammie Jaggers does is vital to your community. She needs to know your news. It is much easier to turn to the Thaxton News in your local newspaper than it is to search through a thousand posts on facebook to find out what is going on. Please support her and email her news!
