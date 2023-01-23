January is National Mentoring Month and a time to reflect on the power of connecting youth with adult mentors to guide and educate them. Mississippi State University Extension provides many ways for people of all ages to learn and grow. The 4-H Youth program is one of the best examples of the power of mentoring. The 4-H slogan is “Learn by Doing”. Through various projects, youth learn while having fun. Youth who are active in 4-H develop leadership skills, life skills, learn about teamwork, and develop a positive self-esteem.
The 4-H Youth programs are provided through local county Extension offices with the help of local volunteer leaders. If you have a youth between the ages of 5 and 18 years of age, talk with them about joining 4-H. There is no cost to join 4-H. If you are an adult with a heart for young people and a desire to give back to the community, consider being a 4-H volunteer leader/mentor. The 4-H Program offers opportunities for youth in shooting sports, livestock, engineering, talent competitions, horses, sheep, lambs, cooking, public speaking, leadership, ATV safety, tractors, technology, interior design, computers, electricity, small engines, and much more.
Here are just a few upcoming 4-H events available for any Pontotoc County youth:
4-H Technology Club – Monday, January 30th at 5:30 p.m. at the Pontotoc Electric Power Association Museum located at the corner of Main and Reynolds Streets. For more information, contact Ensley Howell at 662-489-3910 or Chuck Howell at 662-489-9610. Any interested youth, parents, and grandparents are encouraged to attend. The meeting will include an informational meeting and a tour of the Pontotoc Electric Power Association Historical Museum.
4-H Shooting Sports Safety and Sign-up Meeting – January 30th and 31st at 6:00 p.m. at the Extension Office. You MUST attend ONE of these meetings to shoot during 2023. Please bring the firearm with NO AMMO for coaches to inspect. Disciplines offered are air rifle, air pistol, archery, shotgun, .22 rifle, .22 pistol, and hunting. (Some disciplines are age specific.)
4-H Crepe Cook-Off at Dixie National Rodeo Days, Jackson, Mississippi – Saturday, February 11th; Must register through the County Extension Office by Friday, February 3rd.
Boots and Saddles 4-H Club – Meets every Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Exhibit Building. Educational contests (you do not have to own a horse to participate in the educational contests). First competition is March 24th and 25th – this competition includes public speaking, team demonstration, horse judging, and hippology. Second competition is April 1st for the Horse Bowl Quiz. If you own a horse, you can also compete in the Winter Classics Horse Show Series which will be hosted by the Pontotoc club at the Agri-Center on February 25th. For more information, contact Kim Huddleston at 662-419-3101 or Reagan Kirby at 662-297-6597.
4-H STEAM Day at Mississippi State University, February 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m
Science Night at the Museums – February 18th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Hilbun Hall and Cobb Institute at Mississippi State University. This event is free and open to the public.
4-H County Contests – February 21 at the Extension Office. Check Facebook for more information.
Algoma Conductor’s Club – Contact 4-H Volunteer Leader, Regina Foster at 662-419-0076 for more information and for upcoming meeting dates and events.
4-H State Club Congress – Mississippi State University – June 1 and 2
4-H Project Achievement Day -- Northeast District at Itawamba Community College (Fulton Campus) – June 12
4-H STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Day at MSU – June 27 for Cloverbuds (ages 5-7) and Junior 4-H’ers (ages 8-13)
When youth and adults come together to learn through 4-H, the entire community can reap the benefits. Come by the MSU Extension Office at 402 C. J. Hardin, Jr. Drive in Pontotoc or call 662-489-3910 to get an application to join 4-H, to become a volunteer leader, or to learn about other 4-H events.
