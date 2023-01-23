4 comforts mentoring_3184.jpg

Mentoring is how youngsters learn.

January is National Mentoring Month and a time to reflect on the power of connecting youth with adult mentors to guide and educate them. Mississippi State University Extension provides many ways for people of all ages to learn and grow. The 4-H Youth program is one of the best examples of the power of mentoring. The 4-H slogan is “Learn by Doing”. Through various projects, youth learn while having fun. Youth who are active in 4-H develop leadership skills, life skills, learn about teamwork, and develop a positive self-esteem.

