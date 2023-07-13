The last week of June I spent a good more time in the car than usual. I went to my dear editor’s house to take care of his sweet dog and cat and his daughter’s dog. The first morning when I hit the car just as the sun was making its hot appearance I turned the radio on. But the music coming from the speakers was more than my heart could stand before three cups of coffee, even though it was Christian music.
So I spent some time digging into my cassette tapes before I left the driveway. Yes, I said cassette tapes. I have a cassette and a CD player in my car. For those of you youngsters that don’t know what a cassette is, please google it and learn something new today.
Before long Steve and Diane Bramlett were serenading me with songs of faith. I smiled as the words of encouragement were sinking into my heart on my morning drive. Words like “My faith has found a resting place not in device nor creed. I trust in His unchanging grace ..”
And “He hideth my soul in the cleft of the rock …”
I got to thinking about this sweet couple that I have been listening to practically since we moved back to Pontotoc. You see, they go to Victory Baptist Church of which my late grandmother Sanders was a charter member. I’ve been to several homecomings at the church and listened to them warble sweet songs about Jesus.
Nowadays I hear them singing at the Algoma Cross Tie festival or other little venues like that in our community. They are always faithful to go and use their talents to lift up Jesus.
And you never see them without a smile on their face. I believe the closer they get to heaven the broader they grin about it. Their love for God is evident every time you look into their face.
Before my grandmama left this earth I asked her what her favorite song was and who sang it. She didn’t hesitate to say that Diane Bramlett sang this song called “I’m drinking from my saucer ‘cause my cup has overflowed. I want that sang when my time comes,” she said. And I knew exactly what she meant.
I thought what an honor to have someone request you sing the last words that someone would remember you by. But it didn’t surprise me because she loved Diane as much as she loved one her sisters. And it is easy to understand why. The sweet spirit of that special lady and the clear tones that come from her voice could soothe a growling bear. And you can tell by looking that she enjoys singing with Steve more than ever.
These two dear people may not see their names in lights, but they have faithfully served God and blessed hearts for more than 50 years with their music and ministry. Many hearts have been encouraged to go on in this life, and others have found mercy at the feet of the cross of Calvary through the blending of their voices.
I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that one day they will hear the sweetest sound we can ever know when Jesus says “Well done, good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will set thee over many things; enter thou into the joy of thy lord.”
And I am grateful to have known them; and to call them my friends.
