The last week of June I spent a good more time in the car than usual. I went to my dear editor’s house to take care of his sweet dog and cat and his daughter’s dog. The first morning when I hit the car just as the sun was making its hot appearance I turned the radio on. But the music coming from the speakers was more than my heart could stand before three cups of coffee, even though it was Christian music.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you