My old dog Colonel passed away recently.
The picture with this column shows Colonel and a shroud he was buried in, made especially for him by Linda Tynsley.
As dogs do, he left behind a lot of wonderful memories.
Here’s one submitted for your enjoyment. I hope reading it brings you one hundredth of the enjoyment that having him brought me…
“The dog ate my homework” was just another phrase to me until it came true one morning years ago.
When I walked into the yard about 5 a.m. I discovered my dog had eaten my homework.
And the calculator.
To explain…
I had — well, I had until then— a small notebook I used to keep what I called my tonnage figures.
Those were my exercise figures. They were homework — work I do at home, if you will.
When I did the weights in the shed out in the back yard I used to write down the type lift, repetitions, total weight for each exercise, and totals for the entire session.
When I worked the heavy bag on the shed porch, I wrote down the number of rounds I’d go on it.
When I did the sit-ups or the running, I wrote all those things down.
And when I took ol’ Colonel for a hike in the morning, it got logged in as a two mile walk and run.
Keeping those records let me see what I’d done before and gave me a baseline. I could look back and see what I’d done last session or last year or five years ago. I could see if I was getting better or getting worse, working hard or goofing off.
I used a small hand-held solar powered calculator to figure the weights. In the pre-dawn darkness, I used a flashlight.
When I came out of the house that day what to my wondering eyes should appear?
And naw — it wasn’t Santa and eight tiny reindeer.
My notebook was shredded. There were pieces in the front yard, the side yard, and the back yard.
And my calculator was here, there and almost everywhere.
It didn’t take long to figure out the prime suspect’s method, motive and opportunity.
Method: Ol’ Colonel had a lot of chew in him. He gnawed shoes, books, shirts, sheets, sticks, plants, plant pots, the occasional uninvited guest, and everything else he could lift or drag off.
Motive: I’d done some outdoor grilling on the shed porch the previous afternoon, which meant my notebook and calculator — which I kept in the shed — smelled like burgers, shrimp and steak.
Opportunity: I left my notebook and calculator sitting on the arm of the chair overnight after I finished grilling.
Leaving my fragrant-smelling items unattended was sort of like leaving a live chicken around another Colonel — Colonel Sanders: You know what’s going to happen, you just don’t know when.
And the rest, as they say, was history.
Well, I picked up several years of records and pieces of the calculator and tossed them in the trash.
I did the weights and we did the hike that morning.
And no, much as I might have wanted to, I didn’t enhance my strength training doing dog-slinging exercises.
Like slinging Colonel over the shed.
My better half, Sandra, bought me a new notebook and calculator. I was back to record-keeping, but I learned to hang ‘em high, well out of the strike zone, when my workouts were done.
Over the years, I’ve had a lot of my best writing ripped to shreds by various critics.
I never thought my dog would one day shred my best efforts as well.
I sure wish that dog-gone (pun intended) 90 pound round mound of brown hound was back, tearing up my writing again.
But if he was, well, I sure would have me another column…
