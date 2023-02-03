Beverly Stubblefield Ph. D. will be the guest author. She is the author of Bedtime Stories from the Barn, More Bedtime Stories from the Barn, and the companion Parental Guide.
When everyone has settled down for the night, the horses at The Equestrian Therapy Center talk with each other about their day, the people they’ve helped, the challenges they’ve confronted, and the fun they’ve had. Each story is designed to teach coping strategies, to provide insights into emotional and spiritual safety and security, and to promote sweet dreams for all attentive ears. The companion Parental Guide is designed to help answer children’s questions generated by the bedtime stories.
Lunch will be provided by Beverly’s husband Burt Kemp of Jambalaya & Company.
As guests are gathering prior to the program, musical entertainment will be provided by Wanda Waldrop. With Valentines only a few days away, Wanda will be playing love songs.
Lunching With Books is free and open to the public.
Immediately following the program, the Friends of the Library will have their monthly meeting. At the meeting, members will finalize plans for restarting the annual yard sale fundraiser this March. New members are welcome and may join at any time. Dues are $10 for individuals.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FREEZING TEMPERATURES AND RE-FREEZING OF ROADS POSSIBLE TONIGHT...
All rain has exited the Midsouth this evening. However, patchy
fog may result in additional surface moisture across portions of
west Tennessee and North Mississippi. Temperatures are expected to
fall into the 20s tonight as a reinforcing cold front sweeps
across the Midsouth. Drivers are urged to exercise caution.
Refreezing of residual moisture and moisture from any fog may
result in slick spots, especially on untreated surfaces.