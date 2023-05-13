Recently my sister took me and mama and daddy to Kentucky. Our purpose was to marry off our nephew and we left two days early so we’d make sure we were there on time.
Actually, we went to my daddy’s cousins house first to visit with her. She is eight years older than daddy and still sharp with wit and humor. He loves Carolyn so much. When he was little she wrote a letter to him, and he still has that letter.
We spent four golden hours talking of days gone by. Carolyn related a story of daddy following her around and wanting to drink her ‘pop’ as they called cola back then. She begged grandpa to make him leave her alone.
I laughed. It sounded just like us growing up. Daddy brought her a book for her to read and she let dad choose a book from her shelf to take home with him. All too soon we shut the doors on the memories and she watched us drive away while standing on her little front porch.
Our wedding venue for the children was in Cadiz, Kentucky and it was a delightful farm house complete with cows in the pasture and a family dog running around.
Amee’s oldest son, Wilson, who is named after our daddy, was marrying a girl he has dated for more than seven years and it was neat to see them at last tie the knot. Their marriage was to be solemnized in a little chapel constructed of rough barn wood with little wooden pews.
We all gathered at the farm house relaxing on the front porch watching the horses in the pasture and listening to the birds call in the branches.
In the midst of all the joy and celebration Wilson didn’t forget that other “little brother” as he called my nephew that was killed three years ago. He put a special chair beside the stained glass window and put a framed photo of William so he could be in the line up with the groomsmen.
Rain was in the offing as the wedding party began to assemble. Everyone tucked into the chapel just in time before the tin roof drummed the music of the water. It was neat. I thought it was fitting since Wilson loves music so much.
One of the neatest parts of the service was right at the beginning. Latessa’s daddy said the couple was going to put together a unity cross rather than light a candle. The cross has two parts, an outer cross, an inner cross and three pegs to keep it together.
The outer cross represents the groom and his responsibility to God in leading his home and family by loving, serving and supporting his bride. The inner cross represents the bride and her responsibility to God in supporting her husband through strength and love. The pegs represents the Holy Trinity and the covenant made by God over their marriage, completing the sculpture the two become one.
Before long the vows were recited and the couple were pronounced man and wife. He grabbed his bride by the hand and ran down the aisle with her. He was off to a running start! He was even wearing tennis shoes so he wouldn't trip.
The rest of the evening was spent eating supper there and taking pictures, then sending the couple off amongst sparklers and colored lights that were inside this white foam material that resembled swimming noodles. The lights flashed blue and green and red in the dark as they drove away to their new life together. And the parents and grandparents heaved a happy sigh.
And being the sweet children they are, two weeks later they went on their honeymoon to LasVegas and carried their brothers and sister with them. Already they are giving unselfishly of their time and talents as they begin their new lives together. What a way to start a marriage.
Note: You can find out more about the unity cross at unitycross.com
