Pontotoc County is very fortunate to still have an annual County Fair. The Pontotoc County Fair began in 1916, making 2023 the 107 year for this event. [The fair, like many other events was on hatius during 2020.] The County Fair is hosted through the efforts of an all-volunteer fair board. The Pontotoc County Fair Board works countless hours each year to organize this event. The goal of the Fair Board is to continue the rich tradition of the American county fair while bringing an enjoyable, family-friendly event the entire community can enjoy.

