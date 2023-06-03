Pontotoc County is very fortunate to still have an annual County Fair. The Pontotoc County Fair began in 1916, making 2023 the 107 year for this event. [The fair, like many other events was on hatius during 2020.] The County Fair is hosted through the efforts of an all-volunteer fair board. The Pontotoc County Fair Board works countless hours each year to organize this event. The goal of the Fair Board is to continue the rich tradition of the American county fair while bringing an enjoyable, family-friendly event the entire community can enjoy.
County fairs developed in the northeastern United States in the early nineteenth century to promote agriculture. Events included horse racing, plowing contests, livestock judging, and exhibits of agricultural equipment and techniques. Organizations, sometimes called societies, were formed to host annual fairs and to acquire land for permanent fairgrounds. The years between 1870 and 1910 are referred to as the golden age of agricultural fairs. As popularity of county fairs grew, entertainment options expanded to include bicycle races, balloon shows, automobile races, and airplane demonstrations.
One of the many historical aspects of county fairs is the exhibits. Both children and adults can enter exhibit items in the Pontotoc County Fair to win ribbons and prize money. The adult exhibits are organized each year by the Pontotoc County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV). Entry categories include:
Home Canning
Other Preserved Foods
Photography
Textiles and Household Articles
Flowers and Plants
Baked Goods
Vegetables and Fruits
You do not have to be a member of the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers to bring items to exhibit. Exhibits will be set up and judged the week before the County Fair and will be on display for public viewing during the County Fair. The location for the exhibits is the Exhibit Building next to the Fairgrounds and the Agri-Center.
The schedule for bringing exhibit items is as follows:
Monday, June 26th from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. – home canning; other preserved foods; photography; and textiles and household articles
Tuesday, June 27th from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. – baked goods; flowers and plants; and vegetables and fruits.
To pick up an exhibit booklet with instructions for each category, come by the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 402 C. J. Hardin, Jr. Drive. For questions call the Extension Office at 662-489-3910.