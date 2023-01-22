The new year is a time to reflect on the previous year and what we would like to do in the coming year. Many of us set some sort of New Year’s Resolutions or goals at the beginning of each new year. Often these resolutions are long forgotten after only a few weeks. Here are some expert tips for helping achieve those resolutions.
Make resolutions that are small enough to be manageable. For example, if your goal is to begin an exercise program, then consider setting a goal to exercise three days per week. A goal to exercise seven days per week would be far less manageable, and therefore would most likely be short lived. Realistic resolutions have a far greater chance of success. If you want to set a larger goal to help you achieve more, then consider breaking large goals down into smaller steps and celebrate small achievements along the way.
Focus on one or two goals or behaviors at a time. Our behaviors have developed over a period of time and will not be relearned overnight. Change requires adjustment and can be stressful. Trying to change multiple behaviors at one time would be overwhelming.
Discuss your goals with a friend or family members. Having someone to share your goals and struggles in achieving them will lend support and encouragement to keep trying. It also helps to make you accountable if you don’t want to let people down.
Don’t expect perfection. There will be set backs along the way. See it as a setback, rather than failure, and keep working toward your goal. Think about what did and did not work and move forward. And remember, some progress is better than none.
Think through why you want to make a change. Oftentimes our habits, regardless of how unhealthy they are, serve a purpose or meet a need. For example, eating is often a way to reduce stress. Unless you find another way to reduce stress, it is unlikely that you will be able to completely stop stress-related eating.
Most of what we do is the result of habit. Habit is automatic. Changing habits requires relearning and rethinking what we have learned to do. The good news is that if we persist over time, we can form new habits.
The goal to purposely develop new habits is not easy. If we persist, we will eventually achieve success. Don’t underestimate the power of habit. The time required to change our habits varies and is largely determined by the intensity of the emotion attached to that habit. Experts say that it takes about 21 days of practice and repetition to form a simple habit of moderate complexity, such as going to bed at a certain time. Complex habits associated with more intense emotions could take much longer to change. The key is to persist. Focus on one or two manageable goals and stick with them.
