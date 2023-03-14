The Toccopola Homemakers Club held their regular monthly meetings on Monday, February 27, at 2:00 at the Toccopola Community Center. The meeting was called to order by the President, Margie Douglas. Mary Francis Stepp gave the devotion from Walking in Grace using Psalm 29:19, Margie Douglas lead in prayer. Zeda Woods called the roll with 8 members present and a total of 78 volunteer hours. Margaret Ratliff read the minutes from the January meeting.
The Health Report was given by Mary Frances Stepp on To Live Longer, Get Stronger. The article stressed that cardio exercise is crucial for overall health, such things as walking, running, biking, and swimming, etc. In other words we need to strengthen our muscles! The article gave several ways to do this.
The Garden Report was given by Pat Williams on Good Vibes Grow on Trees. Research has revealed many benefits to being in the presence of nature, whether it is walking in a forest, having a small garden or keeping a few household plants. There were many listed that were beneficial to our health. She also brought plants to give away.
The Environmental Report was given by Harley Ann Thorne, on Birds and how they are important to our environment. So what do birds do? They pollinate, eat bugs, distribute seeds and pollinate fruit trees, among many other things.
The business of the meeting consisted of the following: a report on the valentines mailed in February, the Fashion Show on March 1 and serving that day, Cultural Arts login day is April 3, from 9 until 11, several volunteered for this project. A discussion on the projects for council which are nursing home, bags, and vo tech items. The next council is April 5, and it is pot luck with Beth Youngblood speaking on Fostering children.
After the business of the meeting the ladies went to the Storm Shelters in Toccopola, picked up trash and swept and cleaned each one, because it is storm season!
There were 15 participates in the Fashion Revue on March 1. Those from Toccopola were Mary Frances Stepp, Angela Coleman, Pat Williams, Zeda Woods, and Margie Douglas. It was a fun day and all were winners just by being there.
The Toccopola Homemakers meet on the fourth Monday of each month at the Toccopola Community Center. We welcome visitors and new members. Come and join us.
