The Toccopola Homemakers Club held their regular monthly meetings on Monday, February 27, at 2:00 at the Toccopola Community Center. The meeting was called to order by the President, Margie Douglas. Mary Francis Stepp gave the devotion from Walking in Grace using Psalm 29:19, Margie Douglas lead in prayer. Zeda Woods called the roll with 8 members present and a total of 78 volunteer hours. Margaret Ratliff read the minutes from the January meeting.

