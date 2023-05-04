The Toccopola Homemakers Club held their regular monthly meeting on April 24, 2023, at the Toccopola Community Center. The President called the meeting to order. Harley Ann Thorne gave the devotion on Making Satan Tremble from Max Lucado’s devotional book God is With You Everyday, using James 5:16. Margie Douglas led in prayer. The roll was called and volunteer hours collected by Zeda Woods. The minutes from the last meeting weee read by Margaret Ratliff.

