The Toccopola Homemakers Club held their regular monthly meeting on April 24, 2023, at the Toccopola Community Center. The President called the meeting to order. Harley Ann Thorne gave the devotion on Making Satan Tremble from Max Lucado’s devotional book God is With You Everyday, using James 5:16. Margie Douglas led in prayer. The roll was called and volunteer hours collected by Zeda Woods. The minutes from the last meeting weee read by Margaret Ratliff.
The Health Report was given by Mary Frances Stepp on “Let’s Be Friends” from Readers Digest. The article stressed that Healthy friendships can help us age better, cope with stress, and liver happier, longer lives. Plus, happiness is contagious! There were several more things friendship help us with. The Garden Report was given by Pat Williams on Gardening Tips for April in our area. This month is good for tender vegetables, such as beans, sweet corn, squash, melons and cucumbers. Of course, when it’s dry enough! Also she gave tips on coffee grounds for the garden.
The Environmental Report was given by Harley Ann Thorne on compost using potato peelings, coffee grounds, tea bags, egg shells, newspapers torn up(no colored pages) and other things can be uses. Composting is a great way to recycle discards instead of tossing them in the trash. The International Report was given by Angela Coleman on the Ukraine crisis and how hard it is on the women and young girls in that country. They really need our prayers.
The business of the meeting included the following: Samaritan purse, April council meeting, decorating the old Michael store window, the Flea Market on May 6. We talked about our donations, and a gift card for the Area meeting. Pat Williams, Angela Coleman, Sally Hope, and Mary Frances Stepp plan to attend the area meeting.
After the business of the meeting, we had a time of fellowship in remembering things we used to have that young people would not recognize today. A few were : a wringer washing machine, the meal box, dial up phones and party lines, water bucket with the dipper, drawing water from a well and others. This was a fun time of remembering.
The Toccopola Homemakers meet on the fourth Monday of each month at the Toccopola Community Center at 2:00. We invite visitors and new members, come and check us out!
