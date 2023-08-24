The Toccopola Homemakers Club met for their regular monthly meeting on July 26, 2023, at the Toccopola Community Center. The meeting was called to order by the President. Harley Ann Thorne gave the devotion on Shoes for the Gospel, using Deuteronomy 8:4 and Ephesians 6:15. Margie Douglas led in prayer. Zeda Woods called the roll with eight members present and a total of 107 volunteer hours. The minutes from the last meeting were read by Margaret Ratliff and approved.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you