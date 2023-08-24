The Toccopola Homemakers Club met for their regular monthly meeting on July 26, 2023, at the Toccopola Community Center. The meeting was called to order by the President. Harley Ann Thorne gave the devotion on Shoes for the Gospel, using Deuteronomy 8:4 and Ephesians 6:15. Margie Douglas led in prayer. Zeda Woods called the roll with eight members present and a total of 107 volunteer hours. The minutes from the last meeting were read by Margaret Ratliff and approved.
The Health Report was given by Mary Frances Stepp on Over the Counter Hearing Aids. The Garden Report was given by Harley Ann Thorne on Moss-Lined Hanging Baskets and how to care for them. She also gave the Environmental Report on Pine Beetles and the harm they do to pine trees.
The business of the meeting included the following: A report on the Thursday night at the fair and how many came to view the exhibits, pick up day at the fair, our project with the Samaritan Purse shoe boxes.
August 2 was picnic and bingo at the council meeting . Angela Coleman did the devotion for that day. August 28 was also be picnic day for our club meetin. At that meeting we discussed being host at the September council meeting. There was a discussion for a new project for next year to think about.
After the business of the meeting we played dirty bingo. This is always such fun.
The Toccopola Homemakers meet on the fourth Monday of each month at the Toccopola Community Center. Our next meeting will be Monday, August 28. We welcome new members and visitors, come and check us out!
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&