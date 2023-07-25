The Toccopola Homemakers Club met for their regular monthly meeting at the Toccopola Community Center on June, 26, 2023. The President called the meeting to order. Harley Ann Thorne gave the devotion from God is With You Everyday by Max Lucado, using Romans 8:15, A Prayer as God’s Child. There were seven members present. Zeda Woods called the roll and collected volunteer hours. The minutes from the last meeting were read by Margie Douglas, and approved.
The Health Report was given by Mary Frances Stepp on Loneliness and Isolation in our country and showing how it interferes with our health. We need face to face interactions with others. Having a pet can help with the isolation and loneliness. The Garden Report was given by Pat Williams on How to Keep Your Lawn Looking Green. There were several tips given: irrigate from below, water early, watch the height and others. The Environmental report was given by Harley Ann Thorne on Mormon Crickets. There has been an infestation of these crickets in Arizona, Utah, and Colorado this summer. They are about three inches long and cannot fly but each everything they come in contact with, greenery, gardens , and even themselves. They leave an awful smell. We just hope they don’t know where we live!!
The business of the meeting included the following: there will be no July council meeting because of the fair, Monday and Tuesday, the 26th and 27th, are days items are taken to the exhibit hall. Check the book to see what goes each day. The 27th is our day to work. Mary Frances Stepp and Angela Coleman will work on Thursday night, July 6 and July 10 will be the day we pick up the items.
Mary Frances Stepp gave a donation to the club from her Mississippi State winnings. We received a note from the Anderson family for our donation in the death of their mother, Mary Anderson.
In July, for our club meeting, we will collect money for the shoe boxes plus toy fillers. We also play bingo in July so bring a $5.00 gift. Each month we give to the nursing home, VoTech, and the bag drive.
Mary Frances Stepp gave a detailed report of the MHV conference at Mississippi State. It was very interesting.
The Toccopola Homemakers meet on the fourth Monday each month at 2:00 at the Toccopola Community Center. We welcome new members and visitors. Come join us.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.