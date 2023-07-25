The Toccopola Homemakers Club met for their regular monthly meeting at the Toccopola Community Center on June, 26, 2023. The President called the meeting to order. Harley Ann Thorne gave the devotion from God is With You Everyday by Max Lucado, using Romans 8:15, A Prayer as God’s Child. There were seven members present. Zeda Woods called the roll and collected volunteer hours. The minutes from the last meeting were read by Margie Douglas, and approved.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you