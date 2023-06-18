The Toccopola Homemakers held their regular monthly meeting on May 22, 2023, at the Toccopola Community Center. The President called the meeting to order. Margaret Ratliff gave the devotion on How to Live the Christian Life using selected verses from Galatians, she led in prayer. Roll was called by Zeda Woods with eight members present and a total of 129 total volunteer hours. The minutes of the last meeting were read and approved.
The Health Report was given by Harley Ann Thorne on 4 Health Steps to Take Today and Your Weight and Your Brain. The Garden Report was given by Pat Williams on How to Get Rid of Moles in Your Yard and also gardening tips for this time of year.
The International Report was given by Angela Coleman on Ukraine and how some men are helping that situation by raising money needed. The Environmental Report was given by Harley Ann Thorne on Snakes. It was interesting to know how long snakes had been around and how many species there are. Most of us agreed we didn’t care much for snakes.
The business of the meeting included the Flea Market, a field trip, and a report on the State meeting. The Fair booklets were passed out to review and sign up to help. We collected items for Banah and the Samaritans purse project.
We are saddened by the death of Mrs. Mary Anderson, one of our long time club members. A donation was given to her family in her memory.
After the business of the meeting, Margaret Ratliff gave us a sheet with Biblical questions which we had fun filling out. It was a great time of fellowship.
The Toccopola Homemakers meet on the fourth Monday of each month at the Toccopola CommunityCenter at 2:00. We welcome visitors and new members.
