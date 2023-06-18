The Toccopola Homemakers held their regular monthly meeting on May 22, 2023, at the Toccopola Community Center. The President called the meeting to order. Margaret Ratliff gave the devotion on How to Live the Christian Life using selected verses from Galatians, she led in prayer. Roll was called by Zeda Woods with eight members present and a total of 129 total volunteer hours. The minutes of the last meeting were read and approved.

