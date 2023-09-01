Greetings from the Town Square Post Office and Museum.
Recent visitors include Brenda Cianciotta of Pontotoc; Jane McVay of Pontotoc; and Jim and Carole Ann Sewell of the Woodland Community.
The 2024 Bodock Festival will be held on Saturday, August 9 in downtown Pontotoc. The Town Square Post Office and Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A reception will be held at 10 a.m. in the lobby of the Town Square Post Office to commemorate our Grand Opening twenty-five years ago during the 1998 Bodock Festival. All exhibits will be open. We are planning a Grand Opening for the Arts and Entertainment Room at a later date, as we still have some work to complete. The room, however, will be available during the festival.
Our prayers and sympathy are extended to the family of Dr. Elton Mac Huddleston. Dr. Mac has been a leader in our community and county for many years, most recently serving as Pontotoc County representative in the State of Mississippi Legislature. He served his country in the United State Army in Vietnam where he was a helicopter pilot and later flight instructor, earning the rank of Captain as well as many medals for his service. He came to Pontotoc as veterinarian and later an instructor at Mississippi State University. Dr. Mac also worked for the Pontotoc Sheriff's Department as deputy and investigator.
Dr. Mac Huddleston has served the people of District 15 from 2008 until his death. He will be missed by many, but especially his family, friends, church and the citizens of Pontotoc County. We at the post office and museum always enjoyed seeing him as he came to pick up his mail, always with a smile and a kind word. Our flag will fly at half-staff as we honor this patriot and civil servant.
The Town Square Post Office and Museum will be closed on Monday, September 7, 2024, to observance of our national holiday, Labor Day.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.