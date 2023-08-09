Thanks to United Way of Northeast Mississippi and their partners, students in Pontotoc County will be a little more prepared for the school year.
As part of the Back 2 School Project, United Way delivered school supplies to each school serving kindergarten through sixth grade students in Pontotoc County. The supplies were purchased with donations from businesses and individuals across the region.
“We are glad to be able to help provide some of the items that the students need to start the school year,” said Caleb Gann, campaign director at United Way. “A lot of families struggle to provide everything, and teachers usually make up that difference out of their own pockets. This project lets the community help fill in that gap and make sure all students have basic supplies.”
Gann and other United Way staff delivered supplies to over 60 elementary schools in the eight counties served by United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
“The school staff are always really excited when we show up,” said Gann. “At every school, they tell us how thankful they are that the community wants to support their students.”
Across the Pontotoc City and Pontotoc County School Districts, United Way provided 28 cases of notebook paper, 37 cases of pencils and 1,776 glue sticks.
“We couldn’t do it without the support of our corporate sponsors and Back 2 School Project donors,” said Gann. “Thankfully we live in a community that really cares about supporting our children in all the ways they can.”
Sponsors from Pontotoc County include First Choice Bank, Pontotoc County Baptist Association, Shannon & Graham Eye Clinic, Farmers Marketing Association, and individual donors.
For more information about United Way of Northeast Mississippi, visit unitedwaynems.org
