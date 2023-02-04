5 farmnotes pic 110853.jpg

This nandina bush has scorched leaves as a result of the December freeze. Wait until spring before cutting back.

There is a saying in Mississippi, “If you don’t like the weather wait five minutes and it will change.” The variations in our climate can cause problems with landscape and ornamental plants. Exposure to extreme heat, cold, or drought can result in plant stress, dieback, and death.

