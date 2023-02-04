There is a saying in Mississippi, “If you don’t like the weather wait five minutes and it will change.” The variations in our climate can cause problems with landscape and ornamental plants. Exposure to extreme heat, cold, or drought can result in plant stress, dieback, and death.
This column will discuss possible impacts of the deep freeze that occurred prior to Christmas. The source used is the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Watch Ornamental Plants for Signs of Freeze Damage.”
Bitter Cold
As your utility bills will attest, we experienced an extreme artic front during late December. This cold snap possibly caused damage to landscape shrubs and trees across north Mississippi.
The following weather information recorded at the MSU Pontotoc Ridge-Flatwoods Experiment Station describes the situation. The temperature fell 37 degrees on December 22nd and remained well below freezing for nearly three days. This data along with weather information from stations located throughout the state are available from the following web site http://deltaweather.extension.msstate.edu/stations.
MSU Pontotoc Ridge-Flatwoods Experiment Station weather station data.
December 22 the high temperature was 49 degrees and the low was 12 degrees; Dec. 23 the high was 16 degrees and the low was three degrees; Dec. 24 the high was 30 degrees and the low was 10 degrees and Dec. 25 the high was 36 degrees and the low was 19 degrees.
Damage
Sudden and extreme temperature drops can cause water in leaves and stems to freeze. The impact in plant leaves is easy to find. There are azaleas, nandinas, and other shrubs with scorched leaves throughout our area.
The extent of the damage to plant stems and branches cannot be determined until the plants begin grow in the spring. Cold temperatures can cause the water in the sapwood of plants to freeze. This can cause cells to rupture interfering with the movement of water and nutrients through the plant. Stem and branch death can occur as a result.
Actions to Take
Discolored leaves are not a true indicator that stem death has occurred. The impacted foliage should be ignored until spring. When the weather warms and new growth develops, it will be evident which plants have suffered damage. The dead and damaged branches can then be removed allowing new growth to develop. Plants that have died completely can be replaced with new varieties.
There will likely be damage to landscape shrubs and trees caused by the Christmas freeze. Wait until the weather warms and new growth develops before pruning or replacing landscape plants.
If you would like to learn more about caring for landscapes and gardens call the Mississippi State University Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
