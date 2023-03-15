I stepped outside to see more rain drops dimpling the mud puddles in my yard. And I have a few more than usual since my dogs have decided they needed to excavate some dirt. They are so funny!
What is it about raindrops in the spring that make us not as depressed as raindrops in the dead winter? Perhaps it is because the trees are beginning to wear green lacy shawls and the red bud trees are all dressed out in their delicate pink robes.
It’s amazing how much poets and songwriters have used raindrops in songs though. Probably one of the first ones I heard was sung by Julie Andrews in the movie The Sound of Music: “Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens…” The song is "My Favorite Things" written by Oscar Hammerstein II and none other than Richard Rodgers wrote the music.
And then B.J. Thomas later came crooning, “Raindrops keep falling’ on my head but that doesn’t mean my eyes will soon be turning red, cryin’s not for me, ‘cause I’m never gonna stop the rain by complaining because I’m free nothing’s worrying me.” Incidentally, that song was written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David for the 1969 film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.
But way before those two, Longfellow lamented The Rainy Day and the last two lines are quoted more often than the rest of the poem.
My life is cold, and dark, and dreary;
It rains, and the wind is never weary;
My thoughts still cling to the mouldering Past,
But the hopes of youth fall thick in the blast,
And the days are dark and dreary.
Be still, sad heart! and cease repining;
Behind the clouds is the sun still shining;
Thy fate is the common fate of all,
Into each life some rain must fall,
Some days must be dark and dreary …
And then Bill and Gloria Gather put together a song about rain that truly encourages the heart. I listened to it and listened to it after my grandparent’s died. It’s called It Won’t Rain Always.
Someone said that in each life some rain is bound to fall
And each one sheds his share of tears,
And trouble troubles us all
But the hurt can't hurt forever
And the tears are sure to dry
And it won't rain always
The clouds will soon be gone
The sun that they've been hiding has been there all along
And it won't rain always
God's promises are true
The sun's gonna shine in His own good time
And He will see you through.
Do you wonder where this column is going? Maybe you have learned a little about some of your favorite poetry.
But really, rain has been falling and there is even more predicted, even this Friday when we usually have Customer Appreciation Day.
So the organizers have decided to move the day back one day so that we won't drown. But even if a little rain does fall, don’t let a little water deter you from putting up that umbrella or throwing a poncho over your head and coming out to enjoy getting a hotdog and a coke, and many other special treats from folks as you walk through town.
I’ll be out with my camera looking for all your smiles as we enjoy the day as a community at the first event of the year while the kids are on spring break.
So come on out on Thursday and share a hot dog and a smile, oh wait! That’s supposed to be have a coke® and a smile. That’s a lyric without rain!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.