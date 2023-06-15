My dear sister Sara made a quick trip from Virginia to Pontotoc over the Memorial Day weekend and spent time with us through out her two days here.
She brought a BBQ pork roast with her that she had smoked before she left the north country and we all gathered and enjoyed a supper together Sunday afternoon; so that our youngest brother and sister could be there to join us.
The late afternoon turned into twilight while we chatted under the trees in the back yard of the place we have called home for 49 years. As the wind rustled the leaves I could almost see us working in the garden that we grew right beside the house. Lucious tomatoes and purple hull peas and corn with okra stood in neat rows; and we had to hoe the ground, pick the produce and shell and look the peas and help put it in jars for mama to can.
I blinked and was in today once more, wishing we could twinkle back into that moment and enjoy supper and chasing fireflies in the dark or playing hide-and-go-seek in the warm night. But at this point in our lives, none of us can run. Not willingly anyway.
The lightning bugs quietly winked at us in the lingering daylight and we sisters knew that parting time was coming. We gathered in the back yard, arm in arm and took our picture with our hats on like we do practically every time we are all in one place. The thought of not getting to do that with five sisters makes my heart break, each one is so special and adds joy to my life.
Before long we all settled back into our own homes and Jon and I prepared to take our vacation of rest. We had to take it the first seven days of June because those were the only days we had. Our summer is busy and before we turn around good he will be headed off to feed the students at the High School once more.
We spent the first three days at my Aunt Sherry’s house in Booneville and then came home on Saturday, unpacked and re-packed the car and headed for the Gulf Coast Sunday afternoon.
Jon said he had reserved us some rooms so we didn’t have to worry about finding them once we hit town.
One of the things we like to do is see who catches sight of the first seagull. I was reading a book to Jon while we were traveling and suddenly he says “seagull”. So he saw the first one this time. That was fine with me, it meant we were getting close to the ocean.
During the late afternoon we turned from Highway 49 on to Highway 90 in Gulfport. The ocean was beautiful! I stopped reading the book and we rolled down the windows and let the salty breeze blow through the car as we raced east toward Biloxi.
“Oh look!” He suddenly exclaimed. There was a long schooner boat floating in the water. That boy just loves sail boats and he thoroughly enjoyed seeing one with three sails billowing into the wind. Soon we were settling into our room for a short rest.
The next morning I decided to take a walk on the beach, even though I had to hike over a couple of blocks because our hotel was right behind the Beau Ravage, which is one of the largest hotels down there. It survived Hurricane Katrina and has been a mainstay on the south side of the highway.
Anyway, I had my morning walk sipping on my coffee listening to the seagulls call overhead and the least terns twitter in the wind as they fished for their breakfast.
The day was filled with a much needed rest and relaxation. We went to our favorite fishing spot at Gulf Island National Park. The water was up in the bayous. We have never seen it that high before. But we enjoyed a golden couple of hours there fishing, crabbing and reminiscing of other summers spent there.
The next morning Jon walked with me down the beach, and as we got near the lighthouse I asked if we could cross the highway and go to the Biloxi Visitors Center which is located right behind the lighthouse. I’m glad we did. It is chock full of history. We even watched a video about how Hurricane Katrina affected Biloxi. If you ever travel to the Gulf Coast, make sure you stop by there too. It is a free thing and you learn so much about that area.
During the afternoon we went to the beach that is on the back bay at Ocean Springs. I’d brought the five little dolls with me that I call the five sisters. I made us some beach dresses the night before and tied little bottles of soft drinks on to our capes.
When we got the beach I put a little towel out and sat us on it looking at the ocean and snapped a picture. I really wished we could all be there looking at the beauty of the water together. But this way, even though we weren’t there in person, we could be there in spirit, especially when I posted out the picture to them in Groupme.
I had fun with it because I lined us all up like we do when we take our first picture, then I piled all of them in front of me because they like to do that and say “Where’s Gina?” I smiled at the memory even made with little dolls.
I built some sand castles around us. That particular day the sand was perfect for moulding. I sighed deeply as the waters of the gulf gently lapped the shore. Before we left I had Jon take our picture together.
Our last day out we traveled to Waveland and went to the Hurricane Katrina Ground Zero museum. It is housed in the old elementary school. It was the only building that survived Hurricane Katrina on that street. It is a free activity as well. Make sure you check it out when you go to the coast this summer.
As the sun was beginning to set on Wednesday we drove into our own driveway. The shade was a welcome respite from the day. We made a pot of tea and enjoyed a good glass of it while watching the fireflies dancing in the breeze. Vacation was fun, but it was great to be back home.
