Seems like last week was all spent at the funeral home. Maybe this week will be different.
Tuesday Mrs. Eunice Roye had the grief meeting at her home and invited others also. We had a wonderful lunch, enjoyed the visit, got plates of food, and all headed for the funeral home. What a week.
Jack had his 5th birthday dinner Sunday. All he wanted was potato soup. So that’s what he got except a lot more from a shower held on Saturday for Michael Russell’s sister who is expecting.
Jack meets his teachers tonight. And he gets to wear his new shoes! Aren’t those fond memories of getting new clothes and wearing them the first day of school! New notebooks, colors, and pencils. Wow! Let’s remember our teachers, bus drivers, lunchroom workers, and all those who take care of our precious little ones.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&