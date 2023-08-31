Well we had some relief from the heat Sunday with a few showers. I’m so thankful that none of our football players had a heatstroke. Maybe breatheable weather will be here soon.
We appreciated Bro. Robert Armstrong filling in for Bro. Justin yesterday. Ryan Davis sang his first solo for regular church and did a good job. His backup band was a little rusty, but after we got going we were okay. It’s very hard for us country music-southern gospel musicians to hit the right beat for these young folks! It’s still fun to try, though. I hope they forgive me for all my mess ups.
The church council seems to have an interesting fall planned for us.
This Sunday night we will not have services because of the Labor Day weekend. The next Sunday, Sept. 10, is Memorial Day at Pontocola beginning at 10:30am and family night at Woodland beginning at 5pm.
Bro. Armstrong and Bro. Everett both have surgeries coming up. Others who are sick at this time include Diane Russell, Eunice Roye, Joyce Matthews, and Jimmy Sewell. Please remember them in your prayers.
Bro. Justin enjoyed his visit to Old Monroe-especially after it cooled off some. He told us some of their history and how modern technology was used to find unmarked Indian graves from the early 1800’s. We need that at Pontocola because I remember 70 something years ago when wooden markers still stood there from old graves from the Civil War or before. They need to be marked so others won’t disturb them unknowingly.
