February is full of activities already. The deacons will meet at 8 a.m. Sat.,Feb. 4. The church counsel will meet Sun afternoon at 4:15. The grief group will meet Tues. Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. in the old fellowship hall. If you have lost your spouse, you would be most welcome.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you