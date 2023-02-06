February is full of activities already. The deacons will meet at 8 a.m. Sat.,Feb. 4. The church counsel will meet Sun afternoon at 4:15. The grief group will meet Tues. Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. in the old fellowship hall. If you have lost your spouse, you would be most welcome.
There will be a benefit for Hunter Tackett Sat. Feb. 11 in the big fellowship hall beginning at 5 p.m. Plates will be sold, an auction will be held, and Jason Varnon will sing.
That next Sunday morning, Feb. 12 the brotherhood will meet at 7 a.m.. Our Winter Bible Study will begin Sun. night, Feb.12 and go through Wed. night.
Jo Stegall is now home from the hospital, as is A. J. Ellis. Maxine Matthews is sick. Cindy Thomas is facing another sinus surgery soon.
Our sympathy goes to the family of Mrs. Jeanette Pearson. She will be terribly missed.
Natalie got tired of fixing A H a baked potato every day that rolled around after school. So Nat taught her how to do it herself. Then A H wanted me to make her a secret potion. I wasn’t about to get that started after making Cyle one every day after school if we had any ice cream. So I showed her how to make the very difficult secret potion (chocolate milk and ice cream and a few other magic ingredients) by herself. Now she is trying her hand at other things like Mac and cheese last week. Of course Jack was right under her feet. He looked at the Mac and cheese and said, “Man- that’s weird! Mama, what ingredients did you give her?” I don’t know how good it was, but they were both still eating it when we called.
