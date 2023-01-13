Many are sick with flu and another visit from covid. Even with so many out sick, the church was almost full. Robin Davis led the singing much to his terror. He loves to sing in the choir and play the mandolin in specials, but don’t expect him to lead singing! No, he actually did a good job. Just didn’t sing as powerfully as Everett does. We pray that each of the sick will be back soon.
A.J. Ellis was able to attend yesterday. It sure was good to see him and his family there.
Each year Betty Matthews has a soup supper for her friends that she has chauffeured all over the country for many years. Saturday night she invited us all again. Besides all the delicious soups and sweets and games, we had so much fun reminiscing about all the goofy times we have had. If you ever run into a bunch of older ladies in similar sweat shirts walking on canes, tied together with a rope so none can wander off, and laughing like crazy, it’s probably us-gone again.
The youth and elementary groups are beginning to study for Bible drills after a layoff for a couple of covid years. They also have a new program for K-3.
Regular services will be Wednesday night beginning at 6pm with supper and prayer meeting at 6:30.
Newsletters
