Many are sick with flu and another visit from covid. Even with so many out sick, the church was almost full. Robin Davis led the singing much to his terror. He loves to sing in the choir and play the mandolin in specials, but don’t expect him to lead singing! No, he actually did a good job. Just didn’t sing as powerfully as Everett does. We pray that each of the sick will be back soon.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you