Many of our sick folks were able to be back in church yesterday. The choir is back up and going. I still miss our Sunday school teacher, though, because I have to teach for her. I can’t say that I take her place because there is not another like Jo Stegall. She is one of the very best teachers.
Tonya Huffman will be going back to MD Anderson this week hopefully for good news. Also AJ Ellis will have surgery in Memphis sometime this week. We pray for the best for both of these precious folks. Remember Jeanette Pearson who taught at South for many years. She also is a very special person.
A benefit is being planned for Hunter Tackett around Feb. 11. It will be at our church’s fellowship hall.
The Costa Rica and West Virginia mission teams are finalizing their plans.
Jack had a headful of blonde curls. Sometimes it looked like Marilyn Monroe’s and sometimes it looked like he’d stuck his finger in a light socket. The first time they cut it, I was okay. This time he got it cut like Daddy’s and likes for us to feel it up the back. He doesn’t look like a baby any more. I almost don’t recognize him until he comes up my desk and says he’s going to bug me. Then he is the same little imp. He and Ryan went up to Bro. Danny Prater to shake hands and welcome him back to church. When Bro. Danny started to leave, Jack said, “Smell you later!” I’m not sure Bro. Danny had ever heard that farewell before!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.