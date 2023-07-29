Our Sunday services were very meaningful yesterday. The morning service was on a place that none of us want to go. The night service was a report from the mission team that went to West Virginia which makes us very thankful for the place where we live.
We finally had the famous spam dinner for Felecia and Robin. Plus strawberry pie and hot fudge chocolate cake with ice cream. No wonder some of us look like the side of a barn! Maddie Moreman came with Cyle and Kayla from By Faith. When she was small, she and her family ate Sunday dinner with us many times. She ain’t small any more! She is close to 6’ tall! We had a delightful time. We would have shared our spam with Bro. Justin and Cassandra, but they opted for the cake and ice cream.
Several are having various health problems. Everett Taylor, Bro. Armstrong, Charlotte Chumbly, and Jennifer Waldo need our prayers. We also have a couple of our “boys” who will be deployed to Eastern Europe soon. Their family is very concerned.
We lost another sweet friend and neighbor last week. Jeanette Mallory died Saturday. She had difficulties ever since she fell in Germany when Billy was in service back in the 60’s. But she kept going. She had such a pretty soft touch when she played the piano. She also introduced Dub Davis and me.
Also just heard that Kathy West died this morning.She has suffered from cancer for a very long time. May God’s peace be with these families.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&