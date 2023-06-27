Twenty of us loaded up Monday to go to Rogersville, AL for a picnic and a boat ride. We were supposed to go in the association’s bus but the a c still doesn’t work. That would have been the third year riding on a heater in summertime weather! I think it really needs fixing. I, like the dummy I am, didn’t bring a jacket and if Joanne Spencer had not loaned me one I would have been a popsicle when we got back. Tami and Kerry Tackett fixed lunch, and we ate at Cracker Barrel on the way home. We had a real good time even though the preacher was sure we were going over the dam when the boat got very close to the edge.
Bro. Robert Armstrong had hurt his knee when he stepped off a ladder so he had a little trouble with the car ride. Mrs. Armstrong said she had to get the vacuum cleaner after him. I was wondering about that until she said he’d get blanket fuzz on his brace and the easiest way to get it off was to vacuum it off! If her vacuum is a Kirby, she may be pulling his leg out of it soon. That used to be a selling point that a Kirby could pick up a bowling ball.
Felecia and Rick are somewhere out west. They borrowed Jerrod’s big truck to pull their camper, put new tires on it and took off and had a blowout the first day-on the camper. The next day they had another. I can imagine what they were saying about then. Then Felecia found out that the blowout had come through the camper floor and broke Mallory’s expensive binoculars that Flip had borrowed.They ‘ll be coming home soon.
The West VA mission team will be leaving Saturday. They plan to work on a new church being built there.
Others worked on Mrs. Elaine Roebuck’s yard Saturday. They were treated to a fine breakfast by Bro. and Mrs. Armstrong and a fine lunch by Mrs. Eunice Roye.
Remember A. J. Ellis who is in the hospital at this time. Also remember the family of Pamela Alexander who passed away this morning.
