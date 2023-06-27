Twenty of us loaded up Monday to go to Rogersville, AL for a picnic and a boat ride. We were supposed to go in the association’s bus but the a c still doesn’t work. That would have been the third year riding on a heater in summertime weather! I think it really needs fixing. I, like the dummy I am, didn’t bring a jacket and if Joanne Spencer had not loaned me one I would have been a popsicle when we got back. Tami and Kerry Tackett fixed lunch, and we ate at Cracker Barrel on the way home. We had a real good time even though the preacher was sure we were going over the dam when the boat got very close to the edge.

