Well, so much for just a few activities in March. Both AnnaHayden and Jack stay with us most of this week. They’ve only been here two hours, and Natalie and I are already ready to call in the reinforcements. A H thinks she is too big to play with Jack, and he thinks she is out of school just to wrestle with him.
The folks on mission trips all arrived safely. Some even sent pictures back. Some (my crew) didn’t say a thing. Oh well.
We still had a good number in both services yesterday. Bro. Danny Prater preached last night. He thought he, his wife, and the music leader were the only ones who would be there until the classes let out.
Last week the Brent McCreight family and Patsy McCreight joined our fellowship. This week the Michael Huffman family joined. We certainly welcome both families.
Next Sunday is Gideon Sunday. That night is movie night. We have no services this Wednesday night because so many are out.
The brotherhood meeting was also canceled.
Jack had his first t-ball practice last week. He said his coach said he was the fastest boy in Pontotoc County! He ought to try catching him when you have to walk with a cane. If you ever need a good belly laugh, just go to a t-ball practice.They will make your day.
Patsy Rackley Russell died last week. She played on Woodland’s softball team for several years. She was a very sweet person. She will be missed.
