Mission trips are the main topic this week. The Costa Rica group leaves Saturday. Others leave for West Virginia and Louisiana also this week.
The Brotherhood meets Sunday at 7 a.m. The next Sunday, March 19 we plan to have a Gideon speaker for part of the service. That night is movie night. The grief meeting is on Tuesday, March 28.
I was pleasantly surprised to see the picture of great-aunts Ida Pearl Poe and Mary Alice Shaw in last week’s Progress. They were quite the characters. Aunt Ida Pearl raked and burned leaves when she was 96. Don just knew she was going to burn the whole county down, but she didn’t. Aunt Pete (Mary Alice) only had one kidney, so she couldn’t pull a cotton sack. She picked in an apron and put her cotton in their other sister’s sack so they’d have a little spending money to go to the fair. This was when they were in their sixties. Aunt Adie (the other sister) was the only one who could drive. Aunt Pete wouldn’t ride in the front seat with her driving, so she always sat in the back and told Aunt Adie how to drive. Back in the day they were motoring along Main Street in Tupelo when Aunt Adie slammed on the brakes all of a sudden. Aunt Pete asked her why. She said there was a stop sign back there. Aunt Pete looked all around and said, “My goodness, Adele, there ain’t even a road here.” The sign had said ”Stop Ahead”.
Remember time change Saturday night.
