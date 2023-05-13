Our weather seems to have settled in for a while. Those big tractors are really rolling in Chiwapa Bottom! They can cover a tremendous amount of territory in a very short time. Everyone’s gardens are perking up except mine. It’s not plowed up yet.
The West Virginia mission team served a wonderful Italian-style meal after church. They also are selling smoked Boston butt roasts, but orders have to be in by May 10 [TODAY] and picked up on May 13 after 3 p.m. or on May 14.
The young children’s Bible drillers showed what they had learned Sunday night. They sang the names of the books of the Bible, said them all, said a memory verse each, and found some books in the Bible I didn’t even know they could read. Ella Varnon, Bentley Caples, Peyton and Cayson Martin were the drillers. The children’s drillers received their certificates. They were AnnaHayden Priest, Preston Varnon, and Brayden Caples. Emelia and Eva James Caldwell also learned the drills but were absent last night.
Sunday May 14, Mother’s’ Day, the men will cook breakfast for the whole church at 9 a.m. Regular services will follow except there will be no night services.
The following Sunday the seniors will be honored. I don’t know the details of that yet except that the seniors need to get their pictures to Bro. Justin ASAP, or you may have a picture of a puppy in your place. Just kidding.
Our sick folks include David Huffman, A.J. Ellis, and Joyce Matthews. Let’s all remember them in your prayers.
AnnaHayden is a little like me in that she doesn’t like to go to town often. Jack went bebopping up to her Saturday and said, “What a wonderful day! We are going to town and you are not. And I’ve got a secret, too. We are going to get us something to eat and you’re not.” That’s how long a secret lasts with him-from his ears to the one he’s not supposed to tell. He loves to bat at t-ball but forget the fielding. He’s always playing in the dirt as the balls go by. I told him (Granny is the expert) get yourself in front of the ball and stop it. He looked at me like what ball? I threatened to get a stick after him. Then I told him I’d give him a dollar if he’d just look at the ball. He caught the next one-sorta. He may not be as out of it as we think.
