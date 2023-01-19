Several of our church members were absent again Sunday. This flu and its cough are really hard to get rid of.
Jo Stegall is still in the hospital. Ham Prater is in stepdown. Both are doing slightly better. A.J. Ellis has tests Monday and may possibly have surgery toward the end of the week.
Son-in-law Rick tried to outdo a saw and almost cut his finger off. He cut it into the nail and all of us just draw up when he comes around. Most of us are pretty squeamish except for Felecia. The nastier it looks, the better she likes it-especially on Rick. She was supposed to learn how to give him shots a while back so she was practicing on an orange. She jabbed that orange so hard that juice and seeds went everywhere. Rick yelled and never let her get near him with a needle.
We usually pick up the fruit for Sunday breakfast each Saturday and take it Sunday morning. AnnaHayden grabbed the sacks off the table and took them to the car. When they looked in one of the sacks at church, it was full of beans and taco stuff. They tried to call Natalie to see if she needed this before fixing lunch. She didn’t answer the phone.
So AH and Tami drove 4 miles back down the road to bring the sack home. Well the front door was locked, so they head to the back door. It is chained. They knocked and tried calling but no answer. Finally they got the back door opened enough to roll the cans inside all over the dining room floor and went back to church. They figured Nat was getting ready for church which she was. But when she came in the kitchen she thought someone had broken in. As she was thinking about calling the law, she finally saw her message. Mystery solved. Good taco soup for lunch. Never a dull or quiet moment at our house.
