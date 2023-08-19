Well, Jack finally started to school. He went one day with just a few kindergartners and didn’t go back for two days and he cried. He was sick this morning and had to go to the doctor and he cried. He’ll miss tomorrow and Natalie and I will cry because we’ll have to keep him. Shucks.
In church news, we are in the process of selecting 3 new deacons and having a deacon rotation system. This is something totally new for us in a small country church. Sunday night, September 10 is being planned for an end-of-summer family fun night. This is also the day for the Pontocola Memorial. The service at Pontocola will begin at 10:30 with election of new officers, regular business session, preaching and lunch.
Bro. Armstrong will preach the last Sunday morning in August while Bro. Justin preaches at Ole Monroe Mission’s Memorial. That is such a peaceful and beautiful place. Sometimes when I carried the mail at Houlka and came back to teach in the afternoons at South Pontotoc, l’d stop and eat lunch under those big trees. There was something about them that reminded me of the services a hundred years ago at Pontocola when we kids had to sit in the choir loft because there was not enough room out front. We’d get to talking or swapping shoes and Bro. Hartley would get on to us. We knew we were in big trouble when we got home if he ever had to get on to us!
Remember Sandy Jenkins and her family. Her sister Bobbie Bost died last week after a very long battle with cancer.
