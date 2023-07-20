Well, maybe we are all home from vacations for a while. Felecia’s family headed south to Panama City instead of going to Fort Myers where they normally go. Fort Myers is still being rebuilt after Hurricane Ian. Georgi’s family plus Natalie and I headed north to the Smokies. We all survived and had good times. About the only thing we missed was Robin and Felecia’s favorite birthday dinner of Spam and strawberry pie. Instead we had a potluck for the family after church Sunday because Michael Russell was home before he heads to Alaska for his job.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Panola, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Lee MS, Itawamba, Yalobusha, Calhoun, Chickasaw and Monroe Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Pontotoc
93°F
Fair
95°F / 75°F
5 PM
93°F
6 PM
92°F
7 PM
90°F
8 PM
86°F
9 PM
84°F
