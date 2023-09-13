I am listening as the names of those killed on 9-11 are being called on the news. What a sad time 22 years ago. Knowing that such times are highly likely to happen again should make us bow before our Lord and beg for mercy.
All memorials are not as depressing. Pontocola’s was a time of renewing friendships and remembering the “good ole days” which were good in many ways.
The family night at Woodland was also filled with food and fun. The children sure did enjoy the bouncy house and the water slide. I don’t know who won the corn-toss game because we left before it was over.
It was good to see Diane Russell after she has been so sick with shingles. Bro. Armstrong plans to have knee surgery this week. Remember them in your prayers please.
There will be a wedding shower for Alexis Mayo and Clint Priest Sunday afternoon at the church beginning at 2pm.
The Davis cousin reunion will be this Saturday at the Troy Fire Station.
The kindergarten teachers sent the sweetest picture of this precious little boy and girl walking across the playground holding hands. We asked Jack who his girlfriend was and he told us her first name. So we went into background research mode and asked what her last name was. He thought and thought and finally said, “I think it’s Hollings.”
Whoa! Let’s not move quite so fast! That’s your last name. You’ve only been in kindergarten for 2 weeks!
