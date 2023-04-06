The weather has been a bit wild the last few days. I didn’t have to beg anyone to go to the storm house at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. That stormhouse can hold a lot of us fat ladies when we get scared. Seriously, though, our prayers are with all those who have suffered loss.
Michael Russell joined our church last week. We welcome him.
This Friday at 6:30 is the children’s Easter egg hunt, meal, and storytime. Sunday Easter services begin at 9 a.m. with breakfast, worship service and cantata at 10am. There will be no night services. The Matthews family reunion will be at the church fellowship hall that afternoon.
Georgi and I attended the music program at First Baptist Thursday night. We walked in about the time the photographer said for all of Mrs. Henry’s former students to come down front for a picture, so I just walked up there with all those young folks. I don’t even know how long ago it was when I took lessons from her. I always wanted to play like her or Elouise Dallas. I never made it, but I sure did enjoy the lessons.
Intended for last week
Somebody forgot to tell March that it is supposed to be a spring month. March and February obviously changed places this year.
All our mission teams arrived home safely and sleepy.
Mark Walden from up around Booneville was our Gideon speaker. He did a good job. The Gideons do a very worthwhile work.
Family movie night was lots of fun with a decent movie, Overcomer, good hotdogs, and a lot of oil and salt on the popcorn via AnnaHayden the birthday girl who fixed ours. I guess she will teach us old folks to send her after 3 bags of popcorn!
South McCreight was baptized Sunday night.
Joanne Spencer and Brenda Jenkins were both able to attend services yesterday after their surgeries. Cindy Thomas also had her surgery but wasn’t able to be back yet.
Don Westmoreland from lower Pleasant Grove died last week. His family was the last owners and operators of the store at the Pontocola crossroads. I remember Don as a mischievous little blond headed boy on my bus and in my classroom. Remember his family.
Editor's note: It was through Regina Butler's error that Woodland news didn't make it to last week's pages. I am so sorry.
