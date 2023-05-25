May has gone by in such a hurry. These cool days are going to come to a halt soon and summer will hit like a sledgehammer. All our cool weather energy will just melt into summer blahs.
Charlie Stegall was surprised Saturday with a 90th birthday party. He may still work occasionally on the Tanglefoot Trail. He is quite a character. He tells us about his navy days at our grief meetings and always brings a smile to our faces. Happy birthday, Charlie.
The graduates were honored in a beautiful service yesterday. We had a big turnout for the services and lunch afterwards. I made it fine until I looked at a picture of Logan, Faith, and Tanner Huffman when they were small. I could still see each of them sitting in my Bible class at South years ago. That’s when the tears came. Then I thought about Haley’s smile, Mason playing the piano in my place, and Aiden throwing up on my feet the first time I taught him. Forget the tears. What a delightful crew!
We will not have supper during the summer on Wednesday nights. Regular services will begin at 6:30.
VBS will be June 5-9 from 6-8:30. The class schedule has been changed some so more time can be devoted to Bible study. The fun activities will follow.
The crops are coming up in Chiwapa bottom. My granddaddy remembered the time when all of Chiwapa was covered with huge trees. Most of them were cut down with a few left so folks could rest in the shade, eat dinner in the field, or leave babies in the shade with small children (5 or 6 year olds) babysitting them while mothers hoed or picked cotton. I also remember my daddy plowing into tree roots and the tractor getting stuck because the roots were too big to pull up. Wow! That was a long time ago.
