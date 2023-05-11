Allison Elizabeth Wray has been awarded the Patricia Young Henry Scholarship for 2023. The scholarship was established in 2008 to provide a one-time $500 scholarship to a student involved in music and enrolled in continuing education. The scholarship is awarded each year in honor of Pontotoc piano teacher Patricia Young Henry who has taught countless students since she was a student herself.
Wray said music has been a part of her life since early childhood. Her first exposure to music was through her church. “The earliest accounts I have of music are worship. The sound of an old hymn on the organ or a contemporary Christian classic on the electric keyboard are both very near and dear to me.”
While in kindergarten, Wray said she “begged to take piano lessons” so she could perform just like her mom. (Wray’s mother was and still is the music minister at their church.)
She participated in a number of piano festivals and honor choirs such as the D. T. Cox Honor Choir in fourth grade, and she participated in the Mississippi All-State Elementary Honor choir during the fifth and sixth grades. Wray was part of the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra Children’s Choir for five years. Wray has taken voice lessons under the direction of Monica Roden Spencer since the eighth grade.
Continuing to immerse herself in music, Wray has been involved with the band program in the Pontotoc City Schools, where she served as drum major three years in a row. She played piano in the Pontotoc Jazz Band for five years. She has been a member of the Mississippi State Honor Band (2020, 2022, 2023), the Delta State Honor Band (2020, 2022, 2023), The Northeast Mississippi Band Directors Association Regional Honor Band (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023), the Mid-South Honor Band (2023), the All-State Band Clinic (2023), the Northeast Mississippi Jazz Honor Band (2023) and the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra’s Youth Orchestra (2023.)
Music is not the only creative outlet for Wray. She has been a part of the Pontotoc High School Theater Program, where she performed the character Timon in The Lion King and as Velma Von Tussle in Hairspray. Pontotoc High School Band Director Sarah Todd said Wray was a model student and musician at Pontotoc High School. “Allison is a well-rounded and accomplished scholar at whatever she does. Her attention to detail and professionalism are uncommon in a high school student. Allison’s work ethic, integrity and impeccable character make her a model leader and positive role model for her peers. She has been a joy to teach.”
Speaking of well rounded, Wray is president of her senior class, a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Pontotoc High School Lead Teacher/Administrative Team Member Allison Armstrong said, Allison (Wray) has always impressed me with her ability to articulate difficult concepts and understand complex tasks. Her strong desire to learn and set high expectations for herself has always set her apart from other students. I am certain Allison is going to continue to do great things in her future musical career.
Wray’s plans after graduation from Pontotoc High School are to attend the University of Mississippi and major in music education.
Even with such an impressive list of talents and achievements, Wray is humble. “Not a single accomplishment would be possible had it not been for the blessings of the Lord over my life.”
