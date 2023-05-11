ALLISON WRAY.jpg

Allison Wray

Allison Elizabeth Wray has been awarded the Patricia Young Henry Scholarship for 2023. The scholarship was established in 2008 to provide a one-time $500 scholarship to a student involved in music and enrolled in continuing education. The scholarship is awarded each year in honor of Pontotoc piano teacher Patricia Young Henry who has taught countless students since she was a student herself.

