“I’m going to put casters on that swing,” Jon joked when I told him I wanted to move it again. I guess I’m a little like mama. I like to re-arrange things now and then.
When I was growing up, every year or so we would move the furniture around in the living room just so we could see life from a different perspective I reckon.
I don’t do that inside the house as much as I do it outside. I have to change the front porch now and then and I move my swing to a different place in the yard. It started right beside my house facing the dining room window in this little corner nook that has a little swimming pool in it. I had goldfish in the little pool that I liked to watch and then my black lab got to where he would keep them fished out.
Anyway, I moved my swing to the middle of the yard because my bush kept growing bigger and pushed me out of the corner nook. Out in the yard where I put it the sun kept it hot.
About eight or nine years ago I put the swing right beside the driveway facing east in the little part of my yard closest to the house. I set it so I could look south and north. It was just a few steps away from my front door and morning coffee or afternoon tea.
The old oak tree spread its branches overhead and I often sat out there at night looking at the sky edged with the lacy leaves in the summer. During winter nights the branches looked like they wore little diamonds because the stars twinkled above them from the indigo sky.
And then two years ago the old tree died. When my nephew came to cut it down in September, Jon and I had to move the swing out of the way.
It stayed in front of his bedroom facing north for several months, the yellow coreopsis bush bloomed prettily beside it so I enjoyed the view.
But by spring time of last year, I moved it to beside the dock, facing north still. I just wanted it closer to the front door again.
Along about a month or so ago, I began hankering to move it around a bit. I had in my mind where I wanted it to land this time and told Jon Lee.
As men sometimes do, he found time to move the thing at a time that I wasn’t there to give him proper instructions. He wanted to get his ‘mama do’ list done so he could go to Booneville the next day. You know how we women are, we like to SHOW them where and how things should set.
I texted him how I wanted it done, but alas when I got home, the swing wasn’t where I thought it should be. He put it back in the place where it was all those years before. I started to move it to the place where I wanted it, but realized the ground wasn’t level enough and the wild flowers were in the way.
I saw the wisdom in where he put it. I reckon that’s why I had it at that location before. So I conceded, not really realizing the effect it would have on my emotions.
The minute I sat in it, I felt like I’d been visiting somewhere for almost two years and just now came back home.
Memories from year’s past began to waft their way down the corridors of time. I remember watching a lunar eclipse, spying my cat on the chimney in the moonlight, playing in the yard with the girls, enjoying a pot of tea on a Sunday afternoon while my chicks pecked in the dirt around my feet.
I suppose it was good that it got moved, because it awakened memories I’d let get lost in the sands of time.
Soon I realized the thing I missed the most. Now I could watch my humming birds and the other birds feed on their different feeding stations.
As the chain squeaked in the late afternoon sun I reached out and scratched my little dogs ear.
A lot has changed since I looked at life from this direction; I’ve lost three dogs and five cats and gained three new dogs and six cats that weren’t in my life two years ago; it was good to get something back to normal.
I sighed contentedly as I looked at the azure sky. You can go back home again, even in your swing.
