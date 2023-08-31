Last week, I attended and participated in the Mississippi Society of American Foresters conference in Hattiesburg. The conference included an educational excursion to the Lake Thoreau Environmental Center.
Lake Thoreau is the University of Southern Mississippi’s nature center, is managed by the university, and is located west of the campus.
A goal of Lake Thoreau is to provide an environment that inspires people of all ages to connect to nature. This includes recreational activities such as fishing, hiking, birding, and biking. Another goal is to provide a model for protection and stewardship of longleaf pine forests.
Let’s do a little history, science, and geography refresher lesson about the great state in which we live. Longleaf pine forests are more common to the southern part of the state, specifically the area often referred to as the Pine Belt region. This is a nine-county region which includes areas around Hattiesburg, Laurel, and Waynesboro. In contrast, the pine species that we see in northeast Mississippi are mostly loblolly pines; and, in some cases shortleaf pines.
Longleaf pine forests are a threatened ecosystem. These forests once occupied 90 million acres across the southeastern United States but today only cover about 3 million acres. Approximately 255,000 of these acres are in south Mississippi.
The longleaf pine was the species that helped build the cities in this area and aided the economy by attracting timber buyers, loggers, and forest workers. Longleaf pine forests are rich in biodiversity and provide an excellent habitat for game and non-game animals.
Longleaf pines species are adapted to survive in areas of frequent fire due to its thick bark. Common management practices include prescribed burning, and invasive species control.
I enjoyed the opportunity to learn more about historical land management practices that are being reestablished at the Lake Thoreau Environmental Center. At Lake Thoreau, we were able to view a longleaf pine forest stand managed using historical practices including pineywoods cattle grazing in conjunction with prescribed burning.
If you are a nature enthusiast or just enjoy learning about Mississippi’s history, Lake Thoreau is an excellent destination if you are in the Hattiesburg area. For more information contact James Shannon at 662-489-3910 or by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
References
Davis, M. (2023, August 23). Longleaf pine habitat restoration. MS SAF Conference. Lake Thoreau Environmental Center, Hattiesburg, MS.
Lake Thoreau Environmental Center. (n.d.). University of Southern Mississippi. Retrieved August 24, 2023, from https://www.usm.edu/lake-thoreau-environmental-center/index.php
Longleaf pine. (n.d.). Mississippi State University Extension Service. Retrieved August 24, 2023, from http://extension.msstate.edu/forestry/forest-management/longleaf-pine
Longleaf pine initiative. (n.d.). Mississippi Wildlife Fisheries and Parks. Retrieved August 24, 2023 from https://www.mdwfp.com/wildlife-hunting/private-lands-program/longleaf-pine-initiative/.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.