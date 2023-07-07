We’ve had our share of slithery friends around Magnolia Plantation recently. Now, I’m not talking about my dog. You see, I call the pup, Penelope, 'Slither' some times because when I open the screen door she slithers right by me to inside the house.
It is a habit she picked up from her late doggie friend, Lady Lou, who died in May. Both of them would wait expectantly right behind my legs, but as soon as the door opened they would slither right on in the house.
I’d have to catch them and get them back out again, or just feed them and let them set a spell. And Penelope remembers well. She should have been an elephant. But I’m glad she’s not.
Anyway. The slithery friends I’m referring to are rat snakes. Alright. If you are squeamish about snakes, just turn the page and go read something else. But you are going to miss a funny story.
Even in this hot weather the hens are blessing me with a few eggs along and I am so grateful. Well one day I went to the hen house and found a four foot rat snake draped from one nest to the other like Christmas garland along the front of the boxes.
So I went to the box and grabbed said snake in the middle which was hanging down and pulled him toward the door. He slipped. So I picked him up again and put him outiside of the door and sent him on his way. He thanked me by spitting out some of the egg yolk from the egg he had just snacked on. But he went on his way and I went on mine. Well, I went on mine and knowing snakes the way I do I decided about half an hour later to check on the nest again.
Sure enough! He was there again. Curled up in the nest this time, waiting on a chicken to come and give the golden egg so to speak. So I got him out of there again and sent him on his way one more time. This time he stayed gone.
On a hot Monday afternoon recently I decided to straighten out the setting room. Now that is a room inside a house that Jon originally built for the cats but has turned into a wonderful place to keep chickens sorted out. In the smallest side I have my setting hens and in the other side I have the little chicks that were hatched out in May and are growing up fast.
I had four hens setting at one time. Two hens were sharing a nest each incubating eggs so I put them all in the setting room so I could begin gathering eggs that I knew were fresh. I could tell the hens had hatched out all that was going to come so I cleared the dividing containers and the old eggs from the room so they could begin brooding the little ones.
I carried off the bad eggs then came back around the hen house and found my slithery friend from yonder day paying a visit to my fresh eggs. I got my shepherds staff and drug him out of the nest. He was latched on to a brown egg so I dropped him into the bottom of the hen house and let him have that treat then gathered the eggs that were left and went on to feeding my mama hens and the baby chicks.
I went back to the hen house and saw old slither checking out the nest again so I ran him out of the chicken house again. He crawled out of the door and around to the east side of the house, under some old planks and went on his way.
A few moments later, Jon was taking his clothes out of the washing machine to go hang them on the line. Our washer and dryer are at the east end of the carport and Jon nailed three cedar planks up beside them to keep the rain out. I keep the clothespin bag hung on this.
Jon took the clothes pin bag down and hollered like Jerry Clower and ran from the carport. I knew by his scream that he had seen a snake.
“You’ve seen a snake haven’t you?” I inquired. He pointed toward the carport and at this moment I didn’t know where the snake was. “In the clothespin bag,” he said.
So I gave him my shepherds crook and he picked the bag up by the hook and carried it to the ground beyond the house.
“Just grab the bag and pour the snake and pins and all out,” I instructed. A bit later a three foot skinny rat snake was lying on the ground amongst a bunch of brown clothes pins.
The dogs came around sniffing and Minnie Pearl barked at him until he crawled under the house. We had to put the pins in warm mild bleach water and Jon pinned all of them on the line to dry.
Later, when I shared with the sisters our escapades, my sis Sara said that mama would have had daddy tear the house down to kill the snake if she had seen it crawl under there. We all laughed.
But for now, on our hill we are having a reprieve from visits from slithery friends. I hope.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.