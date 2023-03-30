The Mississippi State University Extension Service offices in Pontotoc and Lafayette Counties began offering youth field days emphasizing forestry and wildlife topics in 2022. The broad objectives for the field day programs were to train and recruit participants for 4-H Forestry Judging, 4-H Wildlife Judging, and Envirothon competitions. Another goal was to allow young people to develop skills that could lead to fulfilling natural resource management careers.
The field days were intended for youth between the ages of eight and eighteen. There were nineteen participants in the 2022 event. The numbers increased to twenty-nine attendees for the 2023 program.
The 2022 field day, hosted on Harry Patterson’s tree farm, was geared toward forest products by including wood processing demonstrations using a portable sawmill. The 2023 event, which took place at Howard Stafford Park in Pontotoc, focused on forest management by including tree measurements, tree planting, and compass and pacing.
It is important to note the collaboration for the field days. MSU Extension agents James Shannon and Steven Tucker planned, implemented, and served as the presenters. Harry Patterson also served as an event host and presenter. Darby Morgan, an intern from the University of Mississippi, assisted with serving lunch and provided one-on-one instruction to participants during various hands-on activities. Chuck and Ensley Howell, who are leaders for the Pontotoc County 4-H Technology Club, brought club members and assisted with the activities.
The field days covered the following topics.
Wildlife identification: Demonstrations utilized skins, skulls, skat, and antlers to discuss wildlife management (2022 and 2023).
Tree planting: Instruction was provided on how to utilize dibble bars to plant loblolly pine seedlings. Participants utilized these skills to plant seedings in eroded areas of Howard Stafford Park (2023).
Tree measurements: Information was provided on how to measure trees with a Biltmore stick (2023). Participants utilized these skills to determine the diameter at breast height and merchantable height of trees in Howard Stafford Park.
Tree ID: The “Mississippi Trees” book was used to introduce participants to common species. Students used dichotomous keys to help determine species based on tree characteristics. (2022 and 2023).
Compass & pacing: Basic techniques were taught with time for participants to practice these skills and complete a compass course (2023).
Wood processing: Harry Patterson used his sawmill to demonstrate how timber is transformed into lumber (2022).
The youth forestry and wildlife field days have proven to be a worthwhile effort. The participants gained valuable skills that will help them prepare for 4-H competitions, Envirothon competitions, and future career opportunities.
If you would like to learn more about forestry and wildlife topics, call the MSU Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
