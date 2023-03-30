The Mississippi State University Extension Service offices in Pontotoc and Lafayette Counties began offering youth field days emphasizing forestry and wildlife topics in 2022. The broad objectives for the field day programs were to train and recruit participants for 4-H Forestry Judging, 4-H Wildlife Judging, and Envirothon competitions. Another goal was to allow young people to develop skills that could lead to fulfilling natural resource management careers.

regina.butler@djournal.com

