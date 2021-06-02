Residents in southern and southeastern Pontotoc County may soon have high speed internet service.
Among those companies planning to offer service are We Connect, Northeast Spark, and Tombigbee Fiber, LLC. Representatives from all three companies said they plan to start building service infrastructure where needed, and using existing lines where possible, in order to offer broadband service to rural, underserved areas of Pontotoc County.
We Connect plans to build service in the southern part of the county. A subsidiary of Bruce Telephone Company, We Connect anticipates serving areas like Algoma, which would include portions of Macedonia Road, and perhaps extending service eastward, toward Hwy. 41.
Also planning to offer service is Northeast Spark, a subsidiary of Northeast Mississippi Electric Power Association, which plans to offer service to underserved areas south of Hwy. 6.
Thirdly, Tombigbee Fiber LLC., a subsidiary of Tombigbee Electric Power Association, plans to build service in the southeastern part of the county
Personnel from We Connect announced their plans on May 10 at a press conference in Algoma, with Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley. Jay Vanlandingham, general manager of Bruce Telephone Company, spoke at the May 10 press conference, and said his company is eager to start.
“Initially, we’re coming up Macedonia Road to Algoma Road and branch from here,” said Vanlandingham. “We have some services already on Cooke Road, which cover 60 houses. We’ll go east, and expand over around Highway 41, and come back up Highways 15 and 41.”
Vanlandingham later spoke to the Pontotoc Progress by phone.
“The first phase will go up to Hwy. 341, toward Macedonia Church, to near Washington Furniture,” said Vanlandingham. “The materials are on order, and we would potentially pass about 900 houses in more than 60 square miles. We’ve currently got customers up to Redland-Serepta Road (CR 2), up around Affordable Furniture, to about where Gerald Washington lives,” said Vanlandingham.
We Connect offers two broadband packages. The 100 x 100 megabit package, with equal upload and download speeds, is $54.95 per month, and the 1-gig package is $79.95. A modum fee of $4.95 also applies. Those interested may learn more at www.weconnectfiber.com. We Connect has not started building the service, but they’re poised to begin, and those wishing to get their name on the list of future customers or enquire about service may call (662) 490-6040.
“We’ll go back and reach out to those who call,” said Vanlandingham. “It’s so gray right now, with a lack of employees, not only locally but nationally, and supply lines are slowed down, so that’s what’s causing delays.”
We Connect is a subsidiary of Bay Springs-based Fail Communications. Fail Communications operates three telephone companies in northeast Mississippi, including Bruce Telephone Company, as well as one in Chickamauga, Ga.
At the May 10 press conference, Brandon Presley approved We Connect to receive $1,622,136 from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) to provide broadband access to homes and businesses in southeastern Pontotoc County. The funds approved are from the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and are part of $9.2-billion announced in late 2020 for broadband expansion nationwide. Mississippi was awarded a total of $495 million. Companies participating in the RDOF auction bid on 2020 Census blocks in order to gain rights to serve customers.
Randall Abel is the engineering manager for Northeast Electric Power Association, and the chief operating officer for its subsidiary, Northeast Spark.
“We’ve already begun engineering and designing the service for areas south of Hwy. 6, and once we start construction, it won’t take long to build it all out. It will be a matter of months, not years,” said Abel. Northeast Spark plans to build approximately 100 miles of fiber service, according to Abel. The company currently serves about 3200 customers in Union, Pontotoc, and Lafayette counties, and is expanding into Marshall County. According to Abel, some 2400 of the company’s customers are in rural areas. Spark’s service runs from Lafayette Springs, northeastward, through Etta, toward New Albany.
“I honestly believe that construction in Pontotoc County will begin in the fall,” said Abel, adding that Spark is adding some 400 customers per month. Spark offers two broadband packages, a 1-gig package, with equal upload and download speeds, for $79.95 per month, and a 100-megabite package, for $54.95 per month.
“We recognize that people in these areas really need this service, and we’re very excited about serving them as soon as possible,” said Abel.
Attorney Scott Hendrix, CEO of Tombigbee Electric Power Association, as well as its subsidiary, Tombigbee Fiber LLC., said his organization is eager to explore opportunities to cooperate with neighboring companies.
“We’ve been awarded some census blocks in southeastern Pontotoc County, along with some ARDOF money, and we plan to provide service to those areas soon,” said Hendrix. Tombigbee proudly serves some 44,500 customers, according to Hendrix, about 36 percent of who subscribe to the broadband service. In areas where no other provider is available, the “take rate” is as high as 60 percent, Hendrix said. He emphasized that Tombigbee Fiber would continue offering and providing exceptional service to customers in its it area, even as it expands. Hendrix spoke to the Progress via Zoom, along with his chief engineer, Toby Mask. Hendrix anticipated that by June of 2023, his company will have built its network and offered a high-quality broadband product to customers in the southeastern part of Pontotoc County.
“We’re one of the more aggressive fiber builds in the country,” said Hendrix, noting that, in November of last year, his company had barely more than 100 customers, and today serves more than 3,000. Tombigbee Fiber built 954 miles of service in a year’s time, Hendrix said. The company with which Tombigbee Fiber is partnering to offer the broadband service is Conexon, based in Kansas City, Mo.
Hendrix said that companies that win the census blocks and receive ARDOF money have to show “substantial progress” within a three-year window, so Tombigbee Fiber is wasting no time. As did We Connect and Northeast Spark, Hendrix said that Tombigbee Fiber would generally follow the infrastructure that’s in place. His chief engineer, Mask, said that building service underground would be “substantially more expensive,” and that the company would explore the most cost-effective means to deliver the service.
On May 21, Northern District Service Commissioner Brandon Presley spoke the Progress by phone and said he was encouraged by the recent announcements.
“I’m extremely proud to see that high-speed internet service is being offered to residents in Pontotoc County,” said Presley. “This is a good step. Unfortunately, we’re having to go about this piecemeal, but we’re certainly pleased to see that some folks will be provided this vital service, which they truly deserve. We’d like to see a more comprehensive plan for providing service, but partnerships like this one are very positive for the residents of Pontotoc County.”
Frankie Moorman, general manager of Pontotoc Electric Power Association, said he was optimistic about companies offering broadband service inside the company’s territory, and said PEPA would gratefully cooperate to the best of its ability.
“Pontotoc Electric is very excited to hear that broadband providers will be serving our members,” said Moorman, who has been part of numerous meetings in which customers and board members have discussed the possibility of PEPA offering broadband service. Moorman and the board have continually expressed their desire to see customers receive the service, but have insisted that building a broadband system would financially jeopardize the power system, and “keeping the lights on,” as Moorman said, is PEPA’s primary responsibility to its customers. Moorman said the work that We Connect, Northeast Spark, and Tombigbee Fiber are doing represents a step forward.
“There is more, true fiber-to-the-home being installed with the highest speeds ever at present time in Pontotoc Electric’s service territory than ever before,” said Moorman. “There will be areas that will have multiple internet providers which will give our members the opportunity to receive the highest speeds for the best price. In my opinion, all the providers will do a great job serving our members and Pontotoc Electric will work with all providers to make sure we do not delay their projects so they can serve our members as soon as possible. This is an historic opportunity and I am proud Pontotoc Electric can help these providers serve our members.”