The 2021 Northeast District 4H/FFA Livestock and Dairy Show was held on January 23-23, in Verona, Mississippi. Even during time of uncertainty participation in the District Show held strong. There were 170 exhibitors that represented 16 Counties across the District. These 4-Hers and FFA students, exhibited a total 396 animals: 13 hogs, 36 lambs, 53 dairy cattle, 65 dairy goats, 65 meat goats, and 164 beef and breeding cattle.
The following Pontotoc County 4-H’ers exhibited their animals at the show: Cali Allison, J.D. Chism, Grace Randle, Molly Randle, Claire Randle, Tommy Dunaway, Jayce Grubbs, Mary Hatley Graham, Meredith Farley, Carson Farley, Colton Farley, Caleb Long, Carson Long, Josie Didonna, Chase Foster, Brooklyn Kilpatrick, Connor Kilpatrick, Sadie Bess Nichols, Elizabeth Nichols, Leighton Horton, Lara Horton, Ty Franklin, Ryder Franklin. Other Pontotoc youth who participated in Showmanship were Kendall Graham, Emma Newell, Lanney Peoples, Ila Haze Manning, and Joshua Newell. The complete show results and a few pictures are included below.
If you have questions about 4-H and would like to be added to the upcoming ZOOM meetings, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H Agent at 662-489-3910.