Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Cloudy with light freezing rain expected. High 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation that is most likely overnight. Some icing possible. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.