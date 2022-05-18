A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
We have talked about it for years and we finally pulled it together and had a family reunion of the descendants of Clarence and Lily McDonald this past Sunday afternoon.
Clarence and Lily had five children and there is only one of those children left, my dad Clydie McDonald.
Out of the five children they had 10 children, that is my generation and we have multiplied from there and if our count was correct there are now 86 of us.
I could not get a head count on Sunday as everyone kept moving around but I feel like we had at least 75 that showed up for our first reunion in years.
What a wonderful afternoon it was re-connecting with family. As children we all spent a lot of time together and as we had children many of them went to high school and or college together.
As with all families, as our children grew up and had children of their own, we began to all go our separate directions and just didn’t see each other that much.
When we all got back together for this reunion is was if time had not passed and we spent the afternoon enjoying each other’s company as we did many years ago.
We spent the afternoon admiring all the grandchildren and great grandchildren. I was stuck by how much of the McDonald traits I could see in so many of the small faces.
I think I enjoyed watching our grandchildren who have never seen each other begin to play together. It didn’t take them long to make friends and enjoy the afternoon together.
As the afternoon wore down and people began to leave, I kept hearing everyone say how much they enjoyed the day and would make comments on next year.
It looks like this might become an annual event.
What a blessing it is to have a family that want to spend time together.
david.helms@djournal.com
Updated: May 18, 2022 @ 5:21 am
