According to the National Weather Service in 2019 Mississippi experienced 115 twisters, with 67 of them occurring in April. There were three fatalities. The week of February 17-21 was Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week even though March, April, and May are Mississippi’s primary months for severe weather. With this in mind, it is always good to review the precautions one should take.
“Severe Weather Preparedness” refers to safety precautions made before the arrival of severe weather. It involves long-term plans as well as steps taken minutes beforehand. The steps vary greatly, depending on location, or time remaining before severe weather or a tornado is expected. In rural areas, for example, people might prepare to enter an external storm cellar, in case the main building collapses and thereby allowing exit without needing to be rescued as is usually the case in urban areas.
Tornadoes can be some of the most violent storms in nature. They vary in strength and can be mostly invisible due to a lack of loose dirt or debris in the funnel cloud. Usually spawned from strong thunderstorms, tornadoes have caused fatalities and devastated neighborhoods within seconds of their arrival. A tornado operates as a rotating, funnel-shaped cloud that extends downward from a thunderstorm, to the ground, with high-speed, swirling winds.
Not all tornadoes are easily seen. Heavy rain or low-hanging clouds have been known to obscure them. Occasionally, tornadoes can develop so suddenly, that little, if any, advance warning is possible. Peak tornado season is March through May.
Long-term plans may include having a store of food, water, medicine, clothes, and a first aid kit for minor injuries in the aftermath. Upon learning of an approaching tornado, take immediate action to protect yourself and your family. If you are in a home, go to the lowest level and most interior section, be it a hallway or inner room with no windows, such as a closet or bathroom. If you are in a mobile home, get out. Even if they are tied down, they offer little protection from tornadoes. Take shelter in a building with a strong foundation, a storm cellar, or, if these are not available, lie down in a ditch. If you are at work or school, go to the basement or lowest level of the building. Avoid auditoriums, gymnasiums, cafeterias, or large hallways. If you are outside, get to a shelter with a concrete foundation or, if there is no time, lie in a ditch. If you are in a vehicle, never try to outrun a tornado. Tornadoes can change direction very quickly and can lift a vehicle and toss it in the air. Get out and take shelter in a nearby building or, if there is no time to do that, lie in a ditch.
Please be alert to the changing weather conditions. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or your local radio or television newscasts for the latest information. Upon seeing or hearing of an approaching storm, you should be prepared to take shelter immediately.
