The Mississippi State University Extension service in Pontotoc hosted the 2022 Conservation Field Day for fifth graders from all schools in the city and county in celebration of Earth Day on Friday, April 22.
The students rotated to different fields of learning at the Howard Stafford Park learning under the trees. The students learned about a wide variety of topics from seeds to trees as well as fish and game.
Presenters for the day were Cody Martin with Pontotoc Electric Power speaking on electricity, Matt Gray and Eric Farris Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks game wardens spoke on wildlife.
Pontotoc Master Gardeners gave a presentation on seeds, Lauren Dettwiller with MSWCCC critters gave a presentation on snakes and spiders, Jackie Kenney Kerr with the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science brought her alligator, Donny Garris with Miss. Rural Water Association spoke of water quality.
Mark Griffith with the National Sedimnetaton lab spoke on pond management, Tyler Thomas with the Mississippi forestry Commission spoke on forestry management, Gina Willis with MSU Extension spoke on 4-H.
George Harris and Mona Foshee with the Corps of Engineers spoke on water safety and Bill Rutledge with 811 told the students about 811 digging.
Jane Chamblee with jeopardy presented a game of jeopardy water, Harry Patterson with Mississippi Agriculture spoke about agriculture in the state while Steven Tucker with MSU extension spoke on wildlife.
Troy Beidini, Natural Resource Conservation Service soil scientist spoke on soils, Beverly Keasier with Mississippi Bug Blues spoke on Mississippi insects and Robin Tinsdale with MSWCC soil tunnel Brough the interactive soil model.